Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis Announces Mental Health Walk/Run 

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – The Development Bank of St. Kitts and Nevis is proud to announce its annual Mental Health Walk/Run 2025, set to take place on Saturday, May 17, 2025 under the theme “Step by Step, Moving as One!”, this annual initiative founded by Integrated Marketing and Communications Manager, Chantelle Rochester aims to raise awareness, reduce stigma, and promote community support for mental health.

The Development Bank Mental Health Walk/Run is open to all whether walking, running, or cheering from the sidelines offering an opportunity to contribute to a meaningful cause. With thoughtfully designed registration packages including pet-friendly options, competitive categories, and accommodation for individuals with disabilities this year’s event promises to be the most inclusive yet.

The day kicks off at the Frigate Bay Lawn with warm-up sessions led by Coach Wayne Clarke from 4:45 AM to 5:00 AM, accompanied by light refreshments to fuel participants. The walk/run begins promptly at 5:15 AM, taking you on a scenic route to Majors Bay. Along the way, enjoy hydration stations to keep you going strong.

At the finish line, a delicious breakfast offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options will be served. Engage with our community partners at the information booths from renowned organizations such as 3C’s Counselling Center, The National Counselling Center, The St. Kitts Mental Health Association, The Respite and Dr. Cruz Consulting, who will be on hand to share invaluable insights about mental wellness.

Horsford’s Valu Mart

Nelson’s Spring Water

Koscab St. Kitts and Nevis

D&D Services

Sugar City FM 90.3

3C’s Counseling Services

St. Kitts Mental Health Association SKMHA

Dr. Cruz Consulting

The Respite

The National Counselling Centre St. Kitts

Sol Petroleum

The Cable

St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited

Delta Petroleum St. Kitts Ltd

TaiwanICDF

Solid Waste Management Corporation – ST KITTS

Chadine Richards

The Dreamy Group

Majestic Flowers

The Royal Chop Shop Salon & Spa

Amory bakery

Jay Black Productions

Timothy Beach Resort, St. Kitts

St. Kitts Marriott Resort & The Royal Beach Casino

Jam Rock Restaurant – St. Kitts

Rock Lobster

Zanzi Bar St kitts

Crowned By Chey

Luxury Dollz Skn

Spectrum ATV Tours

Ojedi Organics

Niva Beauty

Island bakery

Flow

The Rotary Club of Liamuiga

Talks and Barks

Cane Juice

Additionally, exciting prizes await, the first person to cross the finish line wins XCD$1000.00, second place XCD$500.00, third place XCD$20 XCD and the first team of 5 or more individuals to cross the finish line receives XCD$2,500, plus additional category prizes.

Chantelle Rochester, IMC Manager shares her passion for the cause, “Mental wellness is a journey, and every step matters. Through this walk/run, we are fostering a community of support, awareness, and well-being for all. Let’s stand together for mental health,”.

Visit our registration platform https://www.fygaro.com/…/95a170d5-0db6-4d45-b90f…/ or complete our Registration Form (drop off at your nearest branch) – https://skndbdev-my.sharepoint.com/…/EZ9Zv2iuDVNPrFqMRy…. Call or WhatsApp 1 (869) 765-4342 or 1 (869) 662-7801 for more information.

Those unable to attend the event can still contribute by donating any amount to support the cause.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our generous partners, whose unwavering support has made the Development Bank Mental Health Walk/Run 2025 possible together, we’re stepping forward for mental wellness.

Participants must complete their registration by April 18, 2025. Transportation will be available from designated locations in St. Kitts and Nevis, with pickups starting at 3:30 AM island wide.