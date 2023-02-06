Her Excellency Dame Marcella Althea Liburd GCMG, JP, who was installed as the Federation’s first female and fifth Governor-General during a significant ceremony at Government House on Saturday, February 04, 2023, was described as a true leader by Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley.

“Your Excellency, your remarkable achievements are an example of what it means to be a patriot. Your passion and law for your nation and people are exemplary and have been the driving force throughout your career,” said Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hanley, while delivering remarks at the installation ceremony. “You remind us that true leadership is not measured in the honours or distinctions behind someone’s name – although today you take on yet another title among many. Rather, true leadership is measured in what you do for those around you. It is measured in an ability to reach out and build a promising future for all.”

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hanley added that Her Excellency Dame Liburd’s “vision is needed for a better St. Kitts and Nevis” especially as the Federation “moves towards our concept of transforming our nation into a Sustainable Island State – a vision of innovation and progression.”

“Today, as our country takes this important step, I am confident that we have gained a leader who would ensure that the change we witnessed is one of hope, fairness and a brighter future for all of us,” said Dr. Hanley.

The Honourable Dr. Hanley spoke to the increased number of females who are occupying leading roles in St. Kitts and Nevis. He noted that this is a step to not only achieving a Sustainable Island State, but also gender equality and women’s empowerment, as these are fundamental human rights and a necessary foundation for a peaceful, prosperous and sustainable St. Kitts and Nevis.

“In this moment of unprecedented change, I recognize the significant movement towards gender parity within our Federation – an international effort of the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party Administration. We have demonstrated what it means to be committed to gender equality since taking office,” he said. “This dedication is reflected in our parliament which currently has the highest number of female members in its history and now we have once again made history with the first female Governor-General. The dedication can also be seen in our nominations on Boards of Government entities and within the Civil Service where women have been granted equal access to the highest advisory and technical posts.”

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hanley expressed thanks to Her Excellency Dame Liburd for “taking up the mantle to serve in true patriotism as the Head of State – the first female Governor-General of St. Christopher and Nevis.”