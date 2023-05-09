The Department of Youth Empowerment is expanding its environmentally friendly activities by encouraging youth groups and young individuals to plant fruits and vegetables and possibly begin a backyard garden.





SEEDLINGS

The “Green Thumb Project” as it is dubbed is being executed with support from the Ministry of Agriculture. A donation of slips and seedlings was recently presented to the Department of Youth Empowerment to distribute to interested youths and youth-oriented parties. Among the donation were slips and seedlings of sweet peppers, squash, cauliflower, honeydew, sugar apple, passion fruit, neem, soursop, and more.



Some of the slips and seedlings were distributed last month to the target population during the popular Agriculture Open Day at the department’s booth. Pictures showcasing the department’s tree-planting initiatives were also displayed at the booth.



Further, slips and seedlings are also being donated to various schools to enhance their efforts to establish or expand their farming programmes.



DEPARTMENT OF YOUTH EMPOWERMENT ENGAGES IN PLANTING FRUITS AND VEGETABLES

Youth Officer Steven Gilbert noted that follow-ups are carried out with groups and individuals that benefit from the project. The objectives are to observe the progress of the farms, lend assistance where necessary, and provide regular reports to the Department of Agriculture. Mr. Gilbert added that the Green Thumb project also helps to promote food security, encourages youths to work together, and creates a feeling of accomplishment during harvesting.





Other environmentally friendly activities carried out by the Department of Youth Empowerment include tree plantings, beach clean-ups, underwater clean-ups, and nature trail beautification.

DEPARTMENT OF YOUTH EMPOWERMENT AT AGRICULTURE OPEN DAY 2023