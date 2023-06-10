The Ministry of Environment, Climate Action and Constituency Empowerment hosted its first-ever Environment Commitment Campaign on Tuesday, 6th June, 2023, at Palms Court Gardens.

The event brought together several Ministers of Government, Ambassadors, the Governor General, members of the Federal Cabinet, and other partners including the Taiwanese Technical Mission, to commit financially to projects that impact the environment.





June Hughes, Director of Environment, said in order to promote its mandate of environmental conservation, the Department held the event with the objective of embracing and fully engaging with stakeholders.

Critical partners from civil society and the private sector were offered the occasion to liaise and offer input on enhancing the delivery of sound environmental policy and interventions in respect to protecting and conserving natural resources.

It also provided the opportunity to learn more about the Ministry’s projects.

Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke, Minister of Environment and Climate Action et al, in her remarks, said the intention is to promote environmental stewardship.

Key partners were invited based on either their technical skills, bilateral partnership, financial resources, or volunteerism of time and services.

Currently, the Department of Environment has six projects including the Invasive Alien Species Project that focuses on the Green Monkey and its impacts on Agriculture and Tourism.