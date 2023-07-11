The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is set to officially launch its new Department of the Creative Economy on the 28th of July, 2023, to give opportunities to creatives to showcase and market their talent and industry thereby helping to bolster the orange economy within the Federation.



Minister of the Creative Economy, Honourable Samal Duggins made mention of this during the first press conference held by the new department on July 11, 2023, at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort.



“Last year when we started the concept of what this was to be, it was really envisioning how we move our creative sector forward and ensure that our people, especially the creative sector could benefit from their creativity and their art,” Minister Duggins said.



“We recognize that it is not an easy feat simply because it is a cultural problem where people see the sector as just a hobbyist sector and I wanted something that changed the mindset and so the term creative economy was apt simply because we are considering the economic value of our art and creativity,” said the honourable minister.



The minister also expressed his satisfaction with the department, stating that one of the highlights within the department was the appointment of Roberitine Webbe as director.



He said that Ms. Webbe has “a clear vision and understanding of where we want to go, and all the skill sets to take us there.”