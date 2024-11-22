Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsDedicated Men’s Clinic and Full-Time Urologist Now Available

Dedicated Men’s Clinic and Full-Time Urologist Now Available

General News

Published on

By Admin
Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, during a recent radio interview
spot_img

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – November 15, 2024 (PMO) The Ministry of Health has ramped up its efforts to address men’s health by providing specialized care for prostate health and other critical issues affecting male well-being.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, during a recent radio interview, used the opportunity to encourage more men to visit the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, and their closest clinics for specialized checkups with the country’s fulltime urologist.

“For too long, men’s health has been overlooked. This clinic is about ensuring our men receive the care they need, when they need it. It is a vital step toward addressing disparities in healthcare and promoting early detection of life-threatening conditions.”

According to the Prime Minister and Minister of Health, The dedicated clinic offers a range of services tailored to men’s unique health needs, which include prostate exams, screening for testicular and bladder conditions, and treatment for urinary and reproductive health issues. The full-time presence of a urologist at JNF marks a significant improvement in the availability of specialist care, eliminating the need for residents to travel abroad or wait for visiting specialists.

Dr. Drew emphasized that the clinic is not just about treatment but also prevention. “Early detection can save lives, particularly when it comes to conditions like prostate cancer, which is often treatable if caught early. This clinic gives men the opportunity to take control of their health. Our message to men is simple: Don’t wait. Your health matters, and this clinic is here to support you”.

Latest articles

General News

2025 BUDGET TO PAVE THE WAY FOR REAL ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, DECLARES PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is gearing up to present a transformative Budget for the 2025 financial year that will lead to true diversification and resilience of the Federation’s economy.
General News

Salary Increase: A Commitment to Long-Term Stability and Empowerment

Salary Increase: A Commitment to Long-Term Stability and Empowerment
General News

Major Projects Signed, Sealed, and Ready for Delivery, Says PM Drew

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew provided an optimistic outlook for the nation’s economic future during a recent appearance on WINN FM’s ‘Inside the News’ program. Highlighting the government’s ambitious development agenda, the Prime Minister shared updates on transformative projects that are set to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for citizens. These projects, slated for delivery in 2025, include the construction of a Climate Smart Hospital, an expansion of the housing program, advancements in agriculture, and renewable energy initiatives.
General News

Attorney General Calls for Embracing AI in Justice System at ECSC Lecture: SKN Leading Charge In Western Hemisphere

While delivering the keynote address at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) Public Education Lecture Series on November 12, Senator the Honorable Garth Wilkin, Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, charted a bold vision for the future of the legal profession, emphasizing the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

More like this

General News

2025 BUDGET TO PAVE THE WAY FOR REAL ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, DECLARES PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is gearing up to present a transformative Budget for the 2025 financial year that will lead to true diversification and resilience of the Federation’s economy.
General News

Salary Increase: A Commitment to Long-Term Stability and Empowerment

Salary Increase: A Commitment to Long-Term Stability and Empowerment
General News

Major Projects Signed, Sealed, and Ready for Delivery, Says PM Drew

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew provided an optimistic outlook for the nation’s economic future during a recent appearance on WINN FM’s ‘Inside the News’ program. Highlighting the government’s ambitious development agenda, the Prime Minister shared updates on transformative projects that are set to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for citizens. These projects, slated for delivery in 2025, include the construction of a Climate Smart Hospital, an expansion of the housing program, advancements in agriculture, and renewable energy initiatives.