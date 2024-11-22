Dedicated Men’s Clinic and Full-Time Urologist Now Available

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts – November 15, 2024 (PMO) The Ministry of Health has ramped up its efforts to address men’s health by providing specialized care for prostate health and other critical issues affecting male well-being.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, during a recent radio interview, used the opportunity to encourage more men to visit the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, and their closest clinics for specialized checkups with the country’s fulltime urologist.

“For too long, men’s health has been overlooked. This clinic is about ensuring our men receive the care they need, when they need it. It is a vital step toward addressing disparities in healthcare and promoting early detection of life-threatening conditions.”

According to the Prime Minister and Minister of Health, The dedicated clinic offers a range of services tailored to men’s unique health needs, which include prostate exams, screening for testicular and bladder conditions, and treatment for urinary and reproductive health issues. The full-time presence of a urologist at JNF marks a significant improvement in the availability of specialist care, eliminating the need for residents to travel abroad or wait for visiting specialists.

Dr. Drew emphasized that the clinic is not just about treatment but also prevention. “Early detection can save lives, particularly when it comes to conditions like prostate cancer, which is often treatable if caught early. This clinic gives men the opportunity to take control of their health. Our message to men is simple: Don’t wait. Your health matters, and this clinic is here to support you”.