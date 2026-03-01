Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsDeane Glasford Primary School Honours Community Men During Black History Celebration

Deane Glasford Primary School Honours Community Men During Black History Celebration

General News

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Wednesday, February 25, 2026: Staff and Students at the Deane-Glasford Primary School proudly recognized outstanding men in the community as part of their Black History Month celebration. The initiative formed part of the school’s efforts to highlight positive male role models and celebrate the invaluable contributions of men to national and community development.

Princess Nyoka Adams, Principal, Deane-Glasford Primary School, delivered heartfelt remarks as the institution recognized outstanding male role models within the community.

“Today, we shine a light on men who represent courage, faith, entrepreneurship, discipline, and dedication. This morning, we proudly honour our awardees. Gentlemen, today we celebrate you. We thank you for the example you have set, for the doors you have opened, and for the standard of excellence you continue to uphold in St. Peter’s and beyond. Our students are watching, they are learning, and because of you, they can see what is possible.”

Mr. Theodore Phipps, recognized for his achievements in aviation, expressed deep appreciation for being acknowledged for his community and national contributions.

“Most of the time, the men in our society make valuable contributions to our society and the nation, and we do it out of genuine love for our country, and most of the time, this goes unnoticed. I feel very honoured that the Deane-Glasford Primary School has taken the time to honour the men in this society who have made valuable contributions.”

The celebration served as a powerful reminder of the importance of community involvement in education and the role of positive male leadership in shaping the next generation.

Through this initiative, Deane Glasford Primary School reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing well-rounded students who understand and appreciate the contributions of those who help build and sustain their community.

The Deane-Glasford Primary School honoured the following men for their outstanding contributions to the community and for serving as positive role models:

Alexis Isaac

Kylan Belle

Theodore Phipps

Prince Henry

Nigel Joseph

Dion French

Alexis George

Laughton Collins

Morris Flanders

Calvin Martin

Jerome France

Dillon Ottley

Romaine Total 

Andrew Bass

Calvin Bass

Latest articles

Uncategorized

Prime Minister Drew Receives Full State Honours At Jubilee House During Official Visit To The Republic Of Ghana

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, was formally welcomed on March 04, 2026, to Jubilee House in Accra by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, as part of his Official State Visit to the West African nation.
General News

IMF Acknowledges Tourism Recovery and Positive Growth Outlook for St. Kitts and Nevis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recognized the continued recovery of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ tourism sector and projected stronger economic growth ahead, affirming the positive trajectory of the Federation’s economy under the leadership of the Drew-led Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
General News

FinCEN Rescinds 2014 Advisory – A Milestone Achievement For Saint Kitts And Nevis

The Advisory, originally issued on May 20, 2014, raised concerns regarding the abuse of the CBI Programme by certain foreign individuals. On February 24, 2026, FinCEN officially rescinded that Advisory. This development marks a significant milestone in the Government’s sustained and comprehensive reform of the CBI Programme over the past three years.
General News

Experts Finalizing Engineering Designs as Nevis’ Airport Expansion Project Advances

Providing an update during his February 24 monthly press conference, Premier of Nevis and Minister of Tourism, the Honorable Mark Brantley, said the much-anticipated multi-million-dollar capital project is progressing following the receipt of key geotechnical data in recent weeks.

More like this

Uncategorized

Prime Minister Drew Receives Full State Honours At Jubilee House During Official Visit To The Republic Of Ghana

Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, was formally welcomed on March 04, 2026, to Jubilee House in Accra by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency John Dramani Mahama, as part of his Official State Visit to the West African nation.
General News

IMF Acknowledges Tourism Recovery and Positive Growth Outlook for St. Kitts and Nevis

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has recognized the continued recovery of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ tourism sector and projected stronger economic growth ahead, affirming the positive trajectory of the Federation’s economy under the leadership of the Drew-led Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis.
General News

FinCEN Rescinds 2014 Advisory – A Milestone Achievement For Saint Kitts And Nevis

The Advisory, originally issued on May 20, 2014, raised concerns regarding the abuse of the CBI Programme by certain foreign individuals. On February 24, 2026, FinCEN officially rescinded that Advisory. This development marks a significant milestone in the Government’s sustained and comprehensive reform of the CBI Programme over the past three years.