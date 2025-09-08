De Awesome Navigator Marks 20 Years of Survival, 50 Years of Life

By: Precious Mills

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 4th September 2025)-As he approaches both the anniversary of his life-changing injury and his next birthday, 49-year-old Joseph Bergan of Sandy Point, a former soldier better known in the calypso world as ‘De Awesome Navigator’, is inviting the nation to join him in a week of gratitude and giving under the theme: ‘Reflection & Celebration: 20 Years of Survival- 50 Years of Life.’

“On the 2nd of December 2005, I was shot in the line of duty, and I’m happy and I’m grateful to be living this time around, to see that 20th year’s anniversary has come by so quickly. I will be commemorating 20 years since my injury took place. One week later, I should be celebrating my 50th anniversary,” he told this reporter during an interview on Tuesday 2nd September 2025.

Joseph Bergan, also known as ‘De Awesome Navigator’ (Spokesman Snap)

Of note, Bergan was shot in the neck during a robbery while on military escort duty, leaving him paralyzed. As a result, the former corporal of the St. Kitts-Nevis Defence Force (SKNDF) became a walking cane user and wheelchair user.

As gathered, the 3rd of July of this year marked 27 years of military service, and his resignation and retirement took effect on 25th August.

“The life-altering event left me paralyzed but I am still here and I invite your support. I am also reaching out to the public in terms of looking for sponsors, voluntary effort, donation, contribution, and whatever you could give in any capacity, I will appreciate it very much,” he expressed.

The activities calendar, scheduled from Tuesday 2nd December to Sunday 14th December 2025, is expected to feature: Food Hamper Distribution for the elderly, disabled and less fortunate across communities (December 2nd), Church Service at Lighthouse Baptist Church in Crab Hill, Sandy Point (December 7th), Town Hall Lecture & Crime Symposium at the Sandy Point Community Centre (December 10th – his birthday), SKNDF Inter-Platoon Competition + De Awesome Navigator Calypso Review (December 12th) and Boat Ride Celebration aboard Prince Devonte (December 14th).

More than just personal celebration, he emphasized the importance of community outreach.

Speaking about the food hamper distribution, he highlighted that it is not only centralised for Sandy Point but anywhere else people can be reached like in New Town, Half Way Tree and St. Paul’s “where maybe an elderly or disabled person who society has long forgotten… We want to reach them and show them appreciation and love simply by distributing a food hamper to them.”

Bergan, who is a father of two-a son and a daughter- also has his sights set on using his milestone as a platform for change. His Crime Symposium is designed to bring together victims, families, inmates, and the general public in dialogue about violence.

“I am hoping that I could reach those in society who are mostly affected because you see, when we lose a brother, a son, father… We want to give them [those affected] more awareness, more abstinence, and motivate them to just stay away from crime and violence. Get a good education and know there’s more to life than just being a gangster or a thug.”

Despite his physical challenges, Bergan remains committed to his positive outlook and determination to inspire others.

“Your support matters. Together we can give back and celebrate life,” he said.

Those wishing to support can contact 869-664-3429 or email navi_bergi36@hotmail.com .