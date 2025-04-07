Dawud ‘Mudada’ Byron Picnic Park officially opens in East Basseterre

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, March 31, 2025 (MMS-SKN) — Through the indefatigable efforts of the Area Parliamentary Representative the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley and the East Basseterre Labour Branch, a musical, teaching and journalism icon, the late Dawud ‘Mudada’ Byron has been immortalised with the opening of a picnic park in East Basseterre named after him.

The park, which is opposite the Newtown Play Field on the Leonard Dickenson Road, was opened on Sunday March 30, where persons from all walks of life gathered to witness the opening of the park named in honour of Mudada, as he was popularly known, who at the ceremony was referred to by speakers as a champion of the people.

Making remarks at the opening ceremony Dr Hanley, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, said: “This afternoon I am honoured to be a part of this initiative in naming this space in memory of the contributions that Mudada would have made, not only in East Basseterre but on a national level as well.”

The ceremony, which was chaired by a member of the East Basseterre Labour Branch Executive Mrs Emelita Warner-Paul, opened with invocation being rendered by Pastor Deigedra A. Richardson of Covenant Remnant Fellowship Ministries Inc., followed by a detailed biography of Mudada done by former Area Parliamentary Representative and Deputy Prime Minister, Ambassador His Excellency Dr Earl Asim Martin.

Describing what he termed as Mudada’s contribution to East Basseterre, and to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, Ambassador Dr Martin informed the gathering that the Late Mudada started his career first as a teacher where taught at the then Newtown Primary School, and the Basseterre High School among others.

While he taught he was also involved in music as a member of the Defence Force Band, but he decided to end that conflict by quitting teaching to concentrate in music where he was the trombonist with the Ellie Matt and GI’s Brass International Band which enabled him to travel to Europe, North America, and the whole Caribbean.

“During that time he was dedicated and involved in political activities, and was an active member of the Black Power in St. Kitts and Nevis,” observed Dr Martin. “When Mudada made a decision that he would move away from music, he became a writer for the St. Kitts Nevis Labour Spokesman, and there he dedicated his time until he transitioned on November 3, 2015.”

He was also an active member of the St. Kitts Nevis Trades and Labour Union, publishers of the Labour Spokesman Newspaper. Present at the function on Sunday was the current editor of the Labour Spokesman Newspaper, Ms Precious Mills, who is also the Secretary General of the St. Kitts Nevis Trades and Labour Union.

Present at the ceremony were members of Mudada’s family who included his daughter Ms Dara Byron and granddaughter Ms Nayilah Bridgewater, and businessman Mr Peter Jenkins who would have interacted with Mudada in all spheres of life especially as it relates to political and economic development of the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The Area Parliamentary Representative and Deputy Prime Minister who is also the Federal Minister of Education; Youth Empowerment; Social Development, Gender Affairs, Aging and Disabilities; Ecclesiastical & Faith-based Affairs; Housing & Human Settlement, the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley, thanked the Youth Arm of the Constituency for their involvement and the Constituency Empowerment for offering a grant to make the park a reality.

“We will continue doing additions here as you realise that there is a permanent barbecue stand that is erected there with the purpose that families can come here on Sundays, or whichever day they decide, and just have their family time here and have the use of the barbecue hut,” said Dr Hanley. “Tomorrow (Monday March 31) we will position the rules of the space, because we want persons to respect the space and keep the space tidy.”

Cutting of the ribbon to declare the park open were Mudada’s daughter Ms Dara Byron, and his granddaughter Ms Nayilah Bridgewater, the Hon Dr Geoffrey Hanley, Ambassador His Excellency Dr Earl Asim Martin, and Early Childhood educator Mrs Sharon Maynard.

Also honoured and presented with a plaque during the ceremony was Mrs Sharon Maynard for 30 years of sterling service to the Newtown Community in the area of Early Childhood Education.

“From our records, this might be the oldest nursery that still is in operation in East Basseterre,” said Dr Hanley. “And it is very fitting, because this is forty years of early childhood development and she would have contributed 30 years. Thank you very much, and it was our pleasure having extended you the courtesy of you cutting the ribbon.”