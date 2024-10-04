Cybersecurity Forum Builds a Safer Digital Future for Leaders and Students

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 03, 2024 (SKNIS): The importance of a strong and resilient cybersecurity system was emphasised at a Cybersecurity Awareness Forum held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on October 03, 2024. The event brought together public and private sector officials from St. Kitts and Nevis, regional representatives and local secondary school students.

Photo: (l-r) Rodney Browne moderates panel discussion with representatives from the St. Kitts–Nevis-Anguilla National Bank, The Cable and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

The information was shared via presentations from experts in the field including Bevil Wooding, Director of Caribbean Affairs at the American Registry for Internet Numbers, Tracy Hackshaw, Head of .Post Business Management Unit, and a team from the Caribbean Cybersecurity Agency. A panel discussion on the imperative to establish cyber-resilient organisations with a focus on policy, strategic risk management, robust security controls, compliance and business continuity was held with dynamic professionals. A second panel shared on the topic artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in cyber defence and its implications for the Caribbean.

Photo: Ms. Blanchard

Ophelia Blanchard, the eGovernment Coordinator for St. Kitts and Nevis, emphasised that enhancing cybersecurity and building resilience are top priorities for the government as it advances its digital transformation agenda for the Federation.

“It is important to ensure that our citizens are educated about the consequences of cyber-attacks and look at ways in which they can secure their devices and their data in a safe way,” she stated. “This forum provides an opportunity for educating participants not just about cybersecurity but also cyber resilience in the event of an attack, how you can ensure that proper disaster recovery is done to safeguard your information and recover quickly.”

Considering the exceptionally high mobile penetration in St. Kitts and Nevis, which is estimated at more than 95 percent, Ms. Blanchard highlighted the importance of including secondary school students, as many of them are skilled in using smart devices, AI, and touchless technology.

“[They] are exposed to the technology and we really want to safeguard them,” she emphasised. “We have an emphasis on child protection online to ensure that we put measures in place to safeguard our youth as they engage in technology even more than the adults.”

Photo: Several participants during the forum.

eGovernment Coordinator Blanchard stated that the staging and outcome of the forum are critical as they will help inform an upcoming Cybersecurity Security Forum that is expected to take place in the first quarter of 2025. The aim is to continue to promote issues related to cybersecurity and to develop a National Cybersecurity Strategy.

The Cybersecurity Awareness Forum is part of the CTU ICT Week 2024 which runs from September 30 to October 04 in St. Kitts and Nevis.