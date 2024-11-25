Got NEWS? Email Us
Customs Officer: Restriction About Pattern Not Colour

Customs Officer: Restriction About Pattern Not Colour

Uncategorized

Published on

By Admin
Public Relations Officer at the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs & Excise Department Kersha Martin
By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Monday 18th November 2024)-Public Relations Officer at the St. Kitts and Nevis Customs & Excise Department Kersha Martin, has addressed details about the restriction on camouflage items. 

Speaking recently on Freedom FM (13th November 2024), two days before the annual duty-free concession period became effective on 15th November, in sharing that such applies to the pattern rather than the colour. 

“We’re asking the general public to be aware of some of our restricted and prohibited items. So, one of our restricted items would be the camouflage clothing. It’s a very ticklish topic for many, but just to shed some light on that, the camouflage- it’s the print or the pattern, not the color. So even if it’s blue, pink, grey- it’s still a restricted item, it’s not just the green; I think most persons just [see it as] the green but it’s the pattern. So we are asking the general public to be aware of that.”

Front Banner Image used for illustration purpose only shows a pink coloured camo T-shirt (Source:armyandoutdoors.com)

Martin stressed that those wishing to import camouflage items must first obtain written permission from the Commissioner of Police. 

“If you need to import the camouflage for whatever reason, you’ll have to write to the Commissioner of Police seeking permission to import said item,” she stated.

On the topic of restricted items discussion, Administrative Research Assistant Desraul Hazel pointed out “in this instance, Customs is just doing an agency function. The authority for that is the Commissioner of Police. So once you get your permission to import, once your stuff comes in, you go along with the goods,” Martin explained.

He also highlighted the regulations around importing explosives, as he pointed to relevance following the recent Guy Fawkes celebrations.

“Likewise, another restricted item would be, like recently Guy Fawkes just passed, the explosives, the customs, we do an agency function; the commissioner is the authority at that time. So everybody who imports explosives, they got their import permission from the commissioner police, and everything would have had to be listed, and permission would have had to be granted. That does not fall under the purview of the customs. Once you have your permission, we facilitate…”

Of note, Under Section 215 of the St. Christopher and Nevis Defence Force Act, it is illegal for civilians to possess or wear items resembling military clothing, such as masks, pants, shirts, hats or any other gear associated with the military. As understood, this law ensures that military apparel cannot be misused by unauthorized persons.

The restriction on camouflage clothing has been a subject of public debate, with some people arguing that certain fashionable items such as dresses or tank tops with camouflage patterns, lack any military uniform resemblance and should not fall under the restriction. Another argument remains that the non-military colours should get a fashion pass also.

The annual duty-free concession period, running from November 15, 2024, to January 31, 2025, provides savings on household and personal items. However, Customs officials remind the public that prohibited and restricted goods are still subject to strict regulations.

For further guidance on restricted or prohibited items, members of the public can contact the Customs & Excise Department or the Office of the Commissioner of Police.

