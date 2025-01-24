Crime Rate Falls in St. Kitts and Nevis as Police Seek to Sustain Positive Gains in 2025

Basseterre, St. Kitts, January 23, 2025 (SKNIS): The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) is set to build on gains achieved in 2024, which resulted in a decrease in reported crime, improved community engagement, and the successful hosting of many incident-free international events.

“The year 2024, was a productive year for the police,” said Commissioner of Police, James Sutton. Mr. Sutton’s comments were made on the January 22, 2025, edition of InFocus. He was supported on the programme by Deputy Police Commissioner, Cromwell Henry, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Travis Rogers.

As it relates to the crime statistics, Deputy Commissioner Henry indicated that reported crimes decreased 11 percent in 2024, when compared to figures recorded in 2023. The statistics for major crimes were down in almost every category. These include homicides which dropped from 31 to 28, a 10 percent reduction. Firearm-related offences saw a 39 percent reduction falling from 31 to 19; malicious damage reduced by 30 percent; bodily harm/woundings fell 11 percent from 161 to 144; larcenies decreased by 12 percent, break-ins were reduced by one percent, while drug possession saw a five percent reduction. There were slight increases in sexual offences up six percent, moving from 68 to 72, while robberies were up eight (8) percent from 39 to 42.

A significant accomplishment highlighted was the resolution of 16 out of the 28 homicides recorded in 2024. The remaining cases are under investigation. The continued reduction in crime and the 57 percent resolution rate of murder underscores the dedication of the men and women of the RSCNPF in ensuring justice for the affected families.

“Detection helps prevention,” the deputy commissioner stated. “If a person knows that he/she has a high chance of being caught if they commit a crime, then they are less likely to try … and so we believe that detection is a good form of prevention so we deliberately set out to detect these crimes in order to prevent further crimes.”

Commissioner Sutton expressed his gratitude to the government for providing the essential tools, resources, and training that empower the men and women of the RSCNPF to fulfill their mandate. He also extended his thanks to local, regional, and international law enforcement partners, as well as the community, for their ongoing support and cooperation. He assured that the positive momentum would carry forward into 2025.

“The public can expect the police to be more forceful in the enforcement of our laws because it is important to send that strong message to persons out there,” he said. “In order to be safe, we have to be firm, but professional. We cannot abuse people. We have to show people the respect that they deserve when enforcing the laws.”

A greater police presence and the deployment of additional technology tools will help to enhance citizen security in 2025.

Photo: Commissioner Sutton (centre) flanked by Deputy Commissioner Henry (left) and Assistant Commissioner Rogers

