“Crime Is Not a Political Tool” — Prime Minister Drew Stresses Collective Responsibility

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 5, 2024 (PMO) — During the presentation of findings from the 90-Day Campaign Against Crime and Violence, December 4th 2024, Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew made a compelling appeal to citizens and leaders alike to approach crime as a societal issue rather than a political one. His remarks underscored the importance of camaraderie and collective responsibility in addressing crime and violence in the Federation.

“Crime is not a political tool,” Dr. Drew stated firmly. “It is a national issue that transcends political affiliations. To tackle it effectively, we must remove partisanship and focus on the shared goal of creating a safer St. Kitts and Nevis for all.”

The Prime Minister highlighted the unique inclusivity of the 90-Day Campaign, which saw participation from representatives of all political parties, faith-based organizations, and community groups. He emphasized that such collaboration demonstrates what is possible when crime is treated as a collective challenge rather than a partisan debate.

In his remarks, Dr. Drew reflected on the historical misuse of crime as a political weapon in the region and vowed that under his leadership, the government would maintain a principled approach. “We cannot reduce the loss of life to mere statistics or use it to score political points. Every life lost is a tragedy that affects real families and communities. Crime requires all of us to come to the table—not to point fingers, but to find solutions.”

The 90-Day Campaign Against Crime and Violence, launched in September, was guided by a public health perspective and focused on engaging communities, understanding root causes, and fostering collaboration across all sectors of society. The Prime Minister stressed that such a holistic approach was essential to achieving the remarkable outcomes reported during the event, including a 66% reduction in firearm-related homicides during the campaign period.

“This success is not the result of one political party, one sector, or one institution—it is the result of communities taking ownership of their safety and working together,” Dr. Drew added. “To create sustainable change, we must continue to engage every stakeholder and treat crime not as a political problem, but as a societal challenge that demands our collective attention.”

Dr. Drew also cautioned against complacency, urging leaders to remain focused on sustainable solutions rather than short-term gains. He called for continued investment in education, rehabilitation, and community-based initiatives to prevent crime and create lasting change.

“The future of our Federation depends on our ability to work together. Crime can never be allowed to divide us. It must unite us in our resolve to build a safer, more prosperous society.”

The Prime Minister’s remarks serve as a powerful reminder that crime prevention is not about political victories but about protecting the lives and well-being of every citizen. As the Federation moves beyond the 90-Day Campaign, his message resonates as a call to action for leaders and communities to rise above partisanship and work together for the greater good.