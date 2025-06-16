Construction Starts On New Basseterre High School

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 12th June 2025)-Construction has officially begun on the new Basseterre High School at its original site.

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, via his official Facebook page on Thursday 12th June 2025 through a statement with photo highlights.

Construction activity highlight (Source: Facebook/HonDrGeoffreyHanley)

According to Dr. Hanley, the start of construction marks the fulfillment of a commitment made to the school community and the wider public. He described the project as a step forward in the country’s education sector.

“It gives me tremendous pride and heartfelt joy to announce that construction has officially commenced on the new Basseterre High School-a transformational step forward in the education landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he stated.

He added that the school is intended to serve as more than a physical structure, noting that it represents “resilience, hope, and our unwavering belief in the power of education to shape lives, build communities, and drive national development.”

Dr. Hanley, who is a former student and educator at Basseterre High School, referenced the legacy of the institution and its contribution to national development. He stated that the new facility would be designed to meet modern educational standards and would include science laboratories, technology infrastructure, areas for co-curricular activities, and environments aimed at supporting student development.

“This new facility will offer modern science laboratories, cutting-edge technology, spaces for co-curricular activities, and safe, inclusive environments designed to nurture the academic and personal growth of every student who enters its gates,” he said.

Dr. Hanley also acknowledged the role of various stakeholders in the process. “I extend sincere thanks to the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Cabinet, the project teams, and especially the people of Basseterre and the broader school community for their patience, advocacy, and trust throughout this journey.”

He concluded the statement by saying: “We are building more than a school-we are building a future worthy of our children’s dreams. Let us move forward together, with purpose and pride.”