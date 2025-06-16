Got NEWS? Email Us
Construction Starts On New Basseterre High School

General News

Published on

By Admin
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley (right) seen at the construction site of the new Basseterre High School (Source: Facebook/HonDrGeoffreyHanley)
By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 12th June 2025)-Construction has officially begun on the new Basseterre High School at its original site. 

The announcement was made by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, via his official Facebook page on Thursday 12th June 2025 through a statement with photo highlights. 

Construction activity highlight (Source: Facebook/HonDrGeoffreyHanley)

According to Dr. Hanley, the start of construction marks the fulfillment of a commitment made to the school community and the wider public. He described the project as a step forward in the country’s education sector.

“It gives me tremendous pride and heartfelt joy to announce that construction has officially commenced on the new Basseterre High School-a transformational step forward in the education landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis,” he stated.

He added that the school is intended to serve as more than a physical structure, noting that it represents “resilience, hope, and our unwavering belief in the power of education to shape lives, build communities, and drive national development.”

Dr. Hanley, who is a former student and educator at Basseterre High School, referenced the legacy of the institution and its contribution to national development. He stated that the new facility would be designed to meet modern educational standards and would include science laboratories, technology infrastructure, areas for co-curricular activities, and environments aimed at supporting student development.

“This new facility will offer modern science laboratories, cutting-edge technology, spaces for co-curricular activities, and safe, inclusive environments designed to nurture the academic and personal growth of every student who enters its gates,” he said.

Dr. Hanley also acknowledged the role of various stakeholders in the process. “I extend sincere thanks to the Prime Minister, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Cabinet, the project teams, and especially the people of Basseterre and the broader school community for their patience, advocacy, and trust throughout this journey.”

He concluded the statement by saying: “We are building more than a school-we are building a future worthy of our children’s dreams. Let us move forward together, with purpose and pride.”

Latest articles

General News

Honouring Fathers: So Many Are Unsung Heroes in Our Lives

While Mother’s Day often brings a natural outpouring of love and celebration, Father’s Day unfortunately tends to be met with less enthusiasm and recognition. This disparity is often chalked up to the presence of absent or neglectful fathers-those ‘bad apples’ who have, regrettably, cast a shadow over the entire barrel. But it is neither fair nor wise to let a few unfortunate examples overshadow the countless men who show up every single day with love, patience, sacrifice, and strength for their children.
General News

Nevis Signs Onto the Gustavia Appeal in Support of Regional Cooperation in Waste Management

Premier Brantley signed the Letter of Intent during the 7th Annual CARIBAVIA Conference held in St. Barths from June 10-12, 2025. The conference gathered regional leaders, environmental advocates, and aviation stakeholders to address shared challenges and explore cooperative opportunities.
General News

Despite progress, child labour still affects 138 million children globally

New report shows an almost 50 per cent reduction since start of century, but world fails to reach elimination targets.
General News

Autism Expert Talks About Negative Societal Reactions On Families

“Somebody walked by this family and said ‘Do you want me to help you beat them?’ and the man said ‘Well she has autism, so this is okay, this is how she reacts', and they said, ‘That’s not how any child should react’.”

