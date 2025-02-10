Construction of Climate-Smart JNF Hospital to Begin Soon following Designs Reveal

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 10, 2025 (PMO) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has officially unveiled the designs for the new Joseph N. France General Hospital, marking a historic leap forward in healthcare infrastructure for the Federation.

At a ceremony attended by Cabinet members, healthcare professionals, and international partners, Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, described the moment as a bold and necessary step towards a modern, climate-resilient, and world-class healthcare system for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis.

With the unveiling of these designs, construction is now set to commence in short order, fulfilling the government’s commitment to delivering a state-of-the-art medical facility that meets both present and future healthcare demands.

“This is more than just an upgrade; this is a transformation of our healthcare system,” Prime Minister Drew declared to an enthusiastic audience. “For too long, our medical professionals and citizens have been working within the limits of an aging hospital. That changes today. With these designs, we are officially moving from vision to action. Construction will begin soon, and we will deliver a hospital that will serve our people with the highest level of care, innovation, and efficiency.”

The new JNF General Hospital will be a climate-smart, disaster-resilient medical facility, designed to withstand hurricanes, seismic activity, and the evolving challenges of climate change. It will also feature cutting-edge medical technology, improved patient-centered design, and expanded bed capacity to address the nation’s growing healthcare needs.

Prime Minister Drew emphasized the government’s unwavering focus on delivering modern healthcare solutions that will reduce the need for overseas medical treatment and position St. Kitts and Nevis as a leader in Caribbean healthcare. He noted that the new hospital will incorporate advanced digital health systems, ensuring efficiency in patient care, record management, and overall hospital operations.

“This facility will not only serve our citizens but attract medical professionals from across the region, making St. Kitts and Nevis a hub for advanced healthcare services. Gone are the days when our people had to travel abroad for specialized care—we are bringing that care home.”

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis is working in partnership with the Republic of China (Taiwan) and Overseas Engineering & Construction Company (OECC) to execute the project. Prime Minister Drew extended heartfelt appreciation to Taiwan’s Ambassador, H.E. Michael Lin, and the OECC leadership for their critical role in making this project a reality.

The Prime Minister reassured the public that the project will create local jobs, stimulate economic activity, and deliver a facility that meets international standards.

“As we move forward, I want the people of St. Kitts and Nevis to know—this government delivers. We promised a modernized healthcare system, and today, we are proving that those words were not empty. This is real. This is happening. And soon, we will see the first bricks laid in the construction of a hospital that will serve our people for generations.”

The Drew-led administration continues to prioritize national development, with the new JNF General Hospital standing as one of the most significant achievements in the government’s Sustainable Island State Agenda.