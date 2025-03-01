Conaree Landfill Fire Highlights Government’s Commitment To Alternative Waste Management Solutions

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 27, 2025 (SKNIS): Minister of Sustainable Development and Environment, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, updated the nation on a recent fire at the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Landfill at Conaree, noting that it spontaneously combusted due to the natural heat and gases generated from decomposing materials.

While addressing the Federal Parliament on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Minister Clarke indicated that the fire was reported at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Plant operators supported by members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services have contained the fire and are closely monitoring ongoing developments.

“Unfortunately it will have to burn naturally and we expect that in a few days, or maybe even less, the situation will be under control,” Honourable Clarke stated. “We do sincerely apologize to residents in St. Peter’s, Cayon, in some areas, Keys, and Conaree, who have been experiencing this unfortunate situation.”

Dr. Clarke reiterated that the Conaree Landfill is rapidly approaching its “expiration date” and stated that the government is continuing to explore alternative waste management and recycling solutions.

“With the support of the CARICOM-Canada expert deployment exercise, we recently received the final draft of our Solid Waste Management Plan Report. It’s almost 100 pages of what we can do – the options that are available to us for transitioning away from the landfill,” Honourable Clarke added.

The document will guide the government’s next steps as it works to transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state.