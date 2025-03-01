Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsConaree Landfill Fire Highlights Government's Commitment To Alternative Waste Management Solutions

Conaree Landfill Fire Highlights Government’s Commitment To Alternative Waste Management Solutions

General NewsHealth

Published on

By Admin
The Conaree Landfill is nearing its expiration date
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts, February 27, 2025 (SKNIS): Minister of Sustainable Development and Environment, the Honourable Dr. Joyelle Clarke, updated the nation on a recent fire at the Solid Waste Management Corporation (SWMC) Landfill at Conaree, noting that it spontaneously combusted due to the natural heat and gases generated from decomposing materials.

While addressing the Federal Parliament on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Minister Clarke indicated that the fire was reported at approximately 1 a.m. on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Plant operators supported by members of the St. Kitts and Nevis Fire and Rescue Services have contained the fire and are closely monitoring ongoing developments.

“Unfortunately it will have to burn naturally and we expect that in a few days, or maybe even less, the situation will be under control,” Honourable Clarke stated. “We do sincerely apologize to residents in St. Peter’s, Cayon, in some areas, Keys, and Conaree, who have been experiencing this unfortunate situation.”

Dr. Clarke reiterated that the Conaree Landfill is rapidly approaching its “expiration date” and stated that the government is continuing to explore alternative waste management and recycling solutions.

“With the support of the CARICOM-Canada expert deployment exercise, we recently received the final draft of our Solid Waste Management Plan Report. It’s almost 100 pages of what we can do – the options that are available to us for transitioning away from the landfill,” Honourable Clarke added.

The document will guide the government’s next steps as it works to transform St. Kitts and Nevis into a sustainable island state.

Latest articles

General News

Natural Fence to Enhance Protection at Royal Basseterre Valley National Park

A natural fence for the designated green space along the Kim Collins Highway is now under construction. The barrier will help to protect the rich diversity of flora and fauna in the area, and the Basseterre Valley Aquifer. The aquifer supplies most of the Basseterre and Frigate Bay areas with fresh water.
Crime

Nationwide Student Intervention Programme Successfully Interrupts The Spread Of Aggression And Violence Among Youths

This groundbreaking initiative brought together prominent figures and local influencers who participated in primary and secondary school assemblies throughout St. Kitts. These speakers shared words of encouragement and personal life experiences to inspire students and help them make positive life choices.
Business

TDC eCommerce Platform Now Offers Selected Building Materials

With this launch, customers can now browse and purchase a curated selection of high-quality building materials from the comfort of their homes or even project worksites. The platform also features extended product categories, catering to diverse construction and renovation needs.
Crime

Premier Brantley Gives Opinion On Disciplinary Action Against Accused Lawyers

"One of the things, for example, that has troubled me is that we have lawyers who are charged with very serious offenses who, I'm told, continue to practice like nothing happened. And whilst I understand that every person is presumed innocent until proven guilty, I can't comprehend how somebody charged with such serious criminal offenses can still be holding themselves out."

More like this

General News

Natural Fence to Enhance Protection at Royal Basseterre Valley National Park

A natural fence for the designated green space along the Kim Collins Highway is now under construction. The barrier will help to protect the rich diversity of flora and fauna in the area, and the Basseterre Valley Aquifer. The aquifer supplies most of the Basseterre and Frigate Bay areas with fresh water.
Crime

Nationwide Student Intervention Programme Successfully Interrupts The Spread Of Aggression And Violence Among Youths

This groundbreaking initiative brought together prominent figures and local influencers who participated in primary and secondary school assemblies throughout St. Kitts. These speakers shared words of encouragement and personal life experiences to inspire students and help them make positive life choices.
Business

TDC eCommerce Platform Now Offers Selected Building Materials

With this launch, customers can now browse and purchase a curated selection of high-quality building materials from the comfort of their homes or even project worksites. The platform also features extended product categories, catering to diverse construction and renovation needs.