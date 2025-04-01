Community Mourns Death Of Road Accident Teen

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 27th March 2025) -“Sunday was a very quiet day in the village. I didn’t hear any talking-only on Monday we heard voices. The community of Dieppe Bay is really rocked up by this tragic accident, especially knowing the fact that she was pronounced dead on the scene, not even getting a chance to go to the hospital.”

These were the words of a Dieppe Bay resident speaking to this media house about the recent road tragedy on Saturday 22nd March 2025 that claimed the life of 18-year-old Shanice Harvey, a student of the Saddlers Secondary School while leaving eight (8) others seriously injured.

he late 18-year-old Shanique ‘Vinne’ Harvey (courtesy: Facebook/SaddlersSecondarySchool

The heartbreaking news has left the small, close-knit community in mourning, as family members, friends and neighbours struggle to come to terms with the devastating loss of a young life full of promise.

In a social media post, the Saddlers Secondary School shared a heartfelt tribute titled ‘In Loving Memory – Shanique Harvey’ which reads as follows:

The Saddlers Secondary School mourns the passing of yet another beloved student. Shanique Harvey tragically lost her life in a vehicular accident over the weekend, and we are still lost for words at such sad news. As a Wolfpack, we share in the grief with her parents, siblings, and her entire home circle.

Shanique Harvey, affectionately known as Vinnie, was a part of the 2024 graduating class. She was loved by her schoolmates and teachers; her presence brought light to our classrooms and touched the hearts of many within our school community.

We extend our sincerest condolences to her family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time. We pray for God’s comfort, healing, and understanding.

The Saddlers Secondary School will always remember the joy she brought into our lives. Rest in peace, Shanique.

A former teacher, Shez Dore-Tyson, has also expressed sorrow saying: “When I think of Shanique, I remember her warm, chubby cheeks smiling shyly when she came to the library. And then my heart drops when I think of the tragedy on Saturday. She was a youth of promise, and I’m really heartbroken to hear of her passing. So very sad indeed. Her passing is a family loss, a school loss, and a community loss. Condolences to her family and community. The nation grieves with you.”

Police on St.Kitts are investigating that traffic accident that occurred between 6 AM and 7 AM in the White Gate area, between Dieppe Bay and St. Paul’s on St. Kitts. Reportedly, the incident left the eight (8) persons seriously injured.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the vehicle, a motor van, was travelling towards Dieppe Bay from the direction of St. Paul’s. The driver lost control and collided with a tree, which caused the vehicle to overturn. Upon arrival on the scene, Police officers observed all the vehicle’s occupants with visible injuries.

The eight (8) persons (including the driver) were transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital, where they were treated and warded.

Harvey was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Crime Scene Unit of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force processed the scene and collected items of evidential value. An investigation into the incident is underway, and updates will be issued to the general public as they become available. The RSCNPF extends sincere condolences to all who have been negatively impacted by this tragic incident.

Meanwhile, in other related news, police have revealed autopsy details in relation to the death of 29-year-old Antwan Mills Elliott of Camps who was killed earlier this month in a traffic accident also.

Reportedly, his death was due to hypovolemic shock, traumatic heart and aortic rupture due to a motor vehicle accident.

On 13th March, Mills Elliott sustained traumatic injuries when his vehicle collided with the Taylor’s Road roundabout on the F.T. Williams Highway before hitting a wall. Reportedly, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.