Clock Work, Fun Work Displayed At Cradles Learning Centre For Historic Replica Exhibition

By: Precious Mills

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 27th March 2025)-It was all about history, creativity and learning at Cradles Learning Centre on Tuesday 25th March 2025, as students, staff, parents and other visitors attended a craft market and exhibition showcasing among the items over twenty-five (25) creative mini replicas of the iconic historic Berkeley Memorial, located in the heart of the island’s capital Basseterre.

The event, held on the school’s premises in Fortlands (in Basseterre), aimed to foster artistic expression, teamwork and historical appreciation among students and their families.

Three of the judges seen in action while looking at the mini monuments on display (Spokesman Snap) The second winning piece by Liah Carty (Photo courtesy Facebook/Cradles Learning Centre)

After weeks of dedicated effort, 2-year-old Cayden Louis emerged as the top winner for the monument contest, followed by 2-year-old Liah Carty in second place in a competition judged by a panel of five. As gathered, the judges paid keen attention to the accurate detailing of all pieces.

Cayden’s prize is lunch dinner at Railway Bar and Restaurant in Old Road while Liah’s is lunch at Tio’s Restaurant in Basseterre, compliments of the centre’s founders- Beverly and Lester Ible.

One of the judges, O’Loughlin Tatem, commended the creativity and effort displayed by the students and parents. He emphasized the significance of the project in encouraging young minds to focus on national heritage and valuable cultural landmarks.

“This effort has caused our people, from a young age, to focus on things that are valuable and important… This school has done that, and I must commend the staff,” he stated.

Beverly ‘Teacher Bev’ Ible, speaking to the judges, expressed admiration for the students’ varying perspectives, remarking: “All of the children are winners, and now I see that everyone doesn’t look at the clock the same way.”

Executive Director of the St. Christopher National Trust Etsu Bradshaw-Caines (one of the judges) was also highly impressed and sees potential for collaboration between the Trust and Cradles Learning Centre, as she indicated to Teacher Bev.

“I want to commend you on this wonderful effort. As the Executive Director of the St. Christopher National Trust, I see a school we can partner with to tell history and bring back our heritage alive in St. Kitts. We’ve been looking for young ambassadors, and I see young-and not-so-young-ambassadors here, [including] you too judges.”

Cayden’s mommy Trishana Francis, originally from Guyana, spoke with this reporter about the family’s winning piece. She described the experience as both fun and educational, stating that it gave her an opportunity to learn about St. Kitts’ history.

“Doing the project helped me to learn more about the country and the history as well because I discovered a lot of things about the Berkeley Memorial Clock which I didn’t know so doing the research was enlightening; I learnt a lot from the project.”

Francis highlighted that rewarding experience of the mommy-daddy-son project.

“We kept putting back the cars a lot of times because Cayden took them off but it was fun. The clock took the longest-about a week-because we wanted everything to be in place. We had to take off some parts, re-add others, and make adjustments. Our son had fun participating as he got to add his name, he coloured the stars and he still got to spray paint the Berkeley Memorial green.”

She also praised Cradles Learning Centre for its engaging learning approach, highlighting how projects like these enhance students’ understanding and skills.

“It is a good school because he interacts, he knows his words and Teacher Bev sends videos of him at school so I could see his progress. It’s a nice school. I like it and he likes it.”

In speaking with Lester Ible, he explained that the school is dedicated to stimulating early learning through interactive projects, ensuring that students connect with their environment and history from a young age.

“At Cradles Learning Centre, we strive to provide early stimulation that builds a solid foundation for our students, even from as young as two years old. Our projects aim to help them recognize and appreciate their surroundings.”

The exhibition featured approximately 30 replicas, created using environmentally friendly materials such as cardboard and other recyclable items.

Ible noted that the primary goal was not just to judge the best pieces but to encourage parent-child collaboration.

“The most important part of this exercise was the time spent working together. Whether it was painting, gluing, or assembling parts, the bond between parents and children grew stronger through this experience.”

Ible highlighted that Cradles Learning Centre is known for its hands-on learning approach and activity-filled calendar.

He also pointed out that in addition to historical projects like the Berkeley Memorial Clock replica exhibition, students participate in public market visits, post office tours, bank visits, and more, reinforcing their practical understanding of the world around them.

Of note, the Berkeley Memorial was erected in 1883. The monument which features four clock faces are a replica of the Big Ben clock located in London, England.

Information from the St. Kitts- Nevis Information Services (SKNIS) informs that the Berkeley Memorial was built in honour of Thomas Berkeley who was born in St. Kitts in 1824. He was planter, a legislator and President of the General Legislative Council of the Leeward Islands Federation. Berkeley was recognized for demonstrating concern for the welfare of the island’s people and for his contributions to its improvement.

As pointed out further, on the south side of the monument is a basin with a tap and an inscription which reads:

This drinking fountain has been erected by the country men and private friends of the late Thomas Berkeley Hardtman Berkeley, Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George and president of the Legislative Council of the Leeward Islands, in recognition of the many valuable services he rendered this his Native Island as a Planter, a Politician and a Citizen. His Sterling qualities, his love for this Island and his deep interest in the welfare of the country at large entitle him to a Memorial by which his memory will be preserved and perpetuated. Born 14th January 1824. Died 6th December, 1881.