Citizen Security Secretariat Incorporates a Global Standard for Individual Safety and Well-being

Citizen Security Secretariat Incorporates a Global Standard for Individual Safety and Well-being

General News

Published on

By Admin
Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew at the October 8 Round Table
Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 09, 2024 (SKNIS): The creation of a Citizen Security Secretariat in St. Kitts and Nevis emphasises a comprehensive approach to the safety and well-being of citizens, aligning with international best practices.

At the Roundtable media engagement on October 08, 2024, Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, gave insight into the purpose of the new secretariat first announced on August 23, 2024.

Photo: Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew

“Citizen security is a designation that means that you are not just dealing with violence and crime,” he stated, noting that national security is often associated with law enforcement. “We want to shift the understanding that when we speak about citizen security it’s not just about that. Do you have water, food, access to education, healthcare, [a strong] democratic system? The things that secure a citizen.”

The prime minister added that the term “citizen” has a personal touch focusing on individuals, while national security by its connotation is more impersonal, relating to matters of the state.

Highlighting the significance of language in shaping policy, Dr. Drew stressed that the 90-Day Campaign Against Violence and Crime, led by the Citizen Security Task Force, prioritises individual perspectives. This approach aims to ensure that everyone’s voice is heard while developing a framework that addresses the causes, consequences, and solutions to violence and crime.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew noted that the term “citizen security” also is increasingly recognised on an international scale, especially by the United Nations.

The government remains committed to upholding law and order, with citizen security as an essential component to ensure that every citizen, resident, and visitor can live, work, and play in a safe environment.

