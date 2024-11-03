Cheers To A New Term For Workers’ Rights and Empowerment

The St. Kitts-Nevis Trades & Labour Union (SKNT&LU)-owner of this publication- recently held its 85th Annual Conference under the theme, ‘Empowering Workers: Strategies for Success in 2025 and Beyond.’

That gathering held on Sunday 27th October 2024 has marked the beginning of a pivotal new term for the Union, guided by a visionary executive body and energized by the election of three new young members ready to complement the efforts and vision of the long-standing workers’ representative organisation.

The Union’s call for unity and collective engagement is timely. In an evolving global economy, where challenges to workers’ rights are as dynamic as they are unprecedented, the need for a strong, proactive, and well-represented workforce cannot be overstated. The Union has taken a bold stance, urging not only its current members but also new workers to join the ranks to safeguard their rights, secure representation, and benefit from educational opportunities that are crucial in this fast-changing labour landscape.

The new executive body, for the new 2024-2025 term, renews its commitment to a clear and purposeful mandate. However, the Union’s effectiveness lies in a collaborative partnership with the workers it serves. Membership alone will not guarantee the fulfillment of the Union’s mission; it requires a unified and active base of workers who are willing to engage, advocate, and, most importantly, trust in the organization that represents them.

A highlight of this year’s conference was the significant focus on youth engagement. The election of the three young members to the executive body serves as an inspiring testament to the Union’s commitment to cultivating leadership from within. Such was accompanied by a call to action directed at the younger generation of workers- by the executive committee’s youngest member-acknowledging that the future of labour advocacy lies in the hands of those who will carry it forward.

As the new term commences, the Union has set its sights on realizing a future where every worker is both empowered and protected. This conference was a milestone, signaling a commitment to addressing the unique needs and challenges of our time. But to make this vision a reality, the collective effort of the entire workforce is essential. Workers must actively engage with the Union, lending their voices and perspectives to help shape policies that will ultimately benefit everyone.

In this spirit, we call on all workers to heed the Union’s invitation to join in this mission. By aligning under the Union’s banner, workers strengthen their ability to advocate for fair wages, safe working conditions, and opportunities for growth and advancement. The Union is prepared to support, educate, and defend its members as it has done for the past decades-and with renewed energy, it is poised to empower a new generation of workers for success in 2025 and beyond.

Together, we can build a future where every worker feels empowered, supported, and valued.

Join us in this journey, and together let us shape a brighter tomorrow.