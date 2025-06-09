Changing Climate: St. Kitts and Nevis and Canary Islands affirm to charting the future of island tourism

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, May 30, 2025 (MMS-SKN) — On the final day of the successful Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2025 held at the St. Kitts Marriott Beach Resort, two island nations that share the Atlantic Ocean – the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Canary Islands – affirmed their commitment to charting the future of island tourism in a changing climate.

Making remarks on behalf of their respective countries during a panel discussion on Thursday May 29 were the Hon Marsha Henderson, Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Tourism; Civil Aviation; International Transport; Employment and Labour; and Urban Development; and His Excellency Fernando Clavijo, President of the Canary Islands.

President of the Canary Islands His Excellency Fernando Clavijo, appearing on the video screen, addresses the audience during the panel discussions held under the heading ‘Sun, Sand, and Sustainability: Charting the Future of Island Tourism in a Changing Climate’. Hon Zhavargo Jolly, Minister of Tourism, Agriculture, and Fisheries in the Government of Turks and Caicos Islands, delivering remarks during panel discussion ‘Sun, Sand, and Sustainability: Charting the Future of Island Tourism in a Changing Climate’. A cross section of the audience during Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2025’s panel discussion held under the heading ‘Sun, Sand, and Sustainability: Charting the Future of Island Tourism in a Changing Climate’.

While the Hon Marsha Henderson, who was the keynote speaker at the panel discussion, held under the heading ‘Sun, Sand, and Sustainability: Charting the Future of Island Tourism in a Changing Climate’, appeared in person, His Excellency Fernando Clavijo’s message was via pre-recorded video.

“I am proud to affirm that our Federation is already leading by example,” reaffirmed the Hon Henderson. “We have embarked on an ambitious agenda to embed sustainability into our tourism sector. Today’s ‘Sun, Sand, and Sustainability’ captures the essence of our islands’ natural beauty and the foundation upon which we are building a resilient, responsible, and innovative industry.”

She had captivated the keenly listening audience by indulging them to imagine a horizon where golden sands shimmer beneath a warm sun, where azure waves whisper stories of resilience, and where every footprint leaves a positive mark on the island. She asserted that what they had imagined was indeed the future of island tourism – a vision rooted in harmony with nature, driven by innovation, and committed to sustainability.

“In St. Kitts and Nevis, we are prioritising renewable energy,” said the Honourable Minister of Tourism. “Our investments in solar and wind projects are aimed at reducing our carbon footprint and ensuring energy resistance. This commitment extends to our air and sea ports, where we have installed shore power capacity with the intention of having this supported by clean energy – allowing cruise ships to unplug while in port, significantly reducing emissions.”

The significant efforts made by the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis have gained international recognition, and she advised that the country is proud to have been selected as one of four pilot projects by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) under the CARES initiative that aims to advance global efforts in reducing shipping emissions by promoting technology focused partnerships and collaborations.

In her closing remarks, Minister Henderson implored: “I invite all of us to reimagine, innovate, and implement a future where island tourism thrives in harmony with our changing climate – where sun, sand, and sustainability walk hand in hand toward a resilient and radiant tomorrow.”

On his part, President of the Canary Islands His Excellency Fernando Clavijo, emphasised that even though his country which has a population of 2.2 million residents is a world powerhouse from a tourism perspective, having welcomed approximately 18 million tourists last year, there was still the need to develop the Responsible Islands strategy.

“Like many other parts of the world, and particularly for us, as Islands – fragile and vulnerable territories – we are actively engaged in the crucial discussion on how to balance economic development like tourism, which brings employment, generates wealth, and connects us to the world, with the need to protect our environment and maintain a high quality of life for our residents,” stated President Clavijo.

Saying that his government is open to learning and bringing those best practices to the Canary Islands, he ended his address by saying: “I am confident that – at this Global Summit – we will be able to identify and share successful practices that can be adapted and applied across island territories worldwide.”

The panel discussion was moderated by Ms Paloma Zapata, CEO of Sustainable Travel International (USA), and who also leads the organisation’s global efforts to maximise tourism’s contribution to conservation and development in order to protect destinations, preserve natural environments, and improve community well-being.

Panellists included the Hon Zhavargo Jolly, Minister of Tourism, Agriculture, and Fisheries in the Government of Turks and Caicos Islands; Mr John Hanley, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism, Nevis Island Administration; and Mr Narendra Ramgulam, Sustainable Tourism Consultant, Caribbean Tourism Organisation.

Other panellists were Ms Amanda Charles, Coordinator, Compete Caribbean+, Inter-American Development Bank; Dr Dennis McCall Jr., Senior Lecturer in Aviation and Tourism Management, Teesside University; and Ms Carla Gautien Castro, YES Founder & CEO, KONTI Design Build Studio. The panellists also fielded questions from the audience.

Global Sustainable Island Summit is an annual event organised by Island Innovation, which takes place in a different region and highlights the solutions being implemented by the host country. Island Innovation, which is spearheaded by Mr James Ellsmoor who is its CEO, is a movement that connects islands, particularly Small Island Development States (SIDS) to facilitate knowledge sharing, collaboration, and the implementation of sustainable development solutions.