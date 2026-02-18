CDU Hosts Developmental Session For Kindergarten Teachers

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Thursday, February 12, 2026: The Curriculum Development Unit (CDU) hosted a developmental session for kindergarten teachers, focusing on the theme ‘Plants and Animals’, as outlined in the New Enhanced Curriculum that is being piloted.

Today’s session brought together teachers to review classroom experiences, evaluate instructional approaches, and plan improvements for curriculum delivery.

Mrs. Amanda Serrant-Edmeade, Director of the Curriculum Development Unit, explained that the team gathered to evaluate early results and determine strategies for better classroom implementation.

“We began the pilot in October 2025. The curriculum is very new and very different, and we are having challenges throughout the region. At the end of January, we met as a team to discuss the feedback that had been observed so far and to look at the areas of improvement in instruction using the curriculum.”

The session brought together teachers from various schools to strengthen their understanding of the themes and explore effective strategies for classroom implementation. Teachers were also encouraged to integrate cross-curricular connections, linking science concepts with literacy, numeracy, and creative expression. Strategies for observation, questioning, and assessment were discussed to ensure that children not only gain knowledge but also develop curiosity and critical thinking skills.

The CDU reaffirmed its commitment to supporting teachers through continuous professional development initiatives. By equipping educators with practical tools and updated curriculum guidance, the Unit aims to ensure that kindergarten students receive a strong foundation in understanding the world around them.