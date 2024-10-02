Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsCrimeCayon Shooting Incident under Police Investigation

Cayon Shooting Incident under Police Investigation

General NewsCrime

Published on

By Admin
spot_img

The Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Bryson, Cayon, St. Kitts, between 7PM and 7:30PM on October 1st, 2024. Initial inquiries revealed that two males, Kareem Jeffers and Nicholas Johnson, both residents of Ponds Pasture, were driving down a dirt road towards the island main road, when they were fired upon by unidentified assailants.

Mr Johnson, who was driving, sustained three (3) gunshot wounds to his upper right back. Both men exited the vehicle and fled towards the main road where Mr Jeffers attempted to stop a passing vehicle for assistance. In the process, he was struck from behind by an oncoming vehicle, causing him to fall to the ground. Mr Jeffers got back on his feet and assisted Mr Johnson by carrying him to Windsor University where Police officers met them. An ambulance was subsequently summoned, and Mr Johnson was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for medical treatment.

The scene of the incident was processed by the Crime Scene Unit, which recovered several items of evidential value. An investigation into the incident is underway and the public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is appealing to anyone who may have any information regarding the shooting to contact the nearest Police station or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707. Your cooperation is crucial in helping us ensure the safety and security of our community.

Latest articles

General News

Cybersecurity Forum Builds a Safer Digital Future for Leaders and Students

The importance of a strong and resilient cybersecurity system was emphasised at a Cybersecurity Awareness Forum held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on October 03, 2024. The event brought together public and private sector officials from St. Kitts and Nevis, regional representatives and local secondary school students.
General News

Minister Maynard Highlights St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ongoing Digital Transformation

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, in its efforts to achieve a sustainable island state, is rapidly positioning itself as a leader in digital transformation within the Caribbean, thanks to the strategic efforts of the government and the widespread access to technology among its citizens.
General News

Prime Minister Dr. Drew Strengthens Educational Ties During Visit to Southern University and A&M College

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew continued his efforts to advance agricultural development by touring Southern University and A&M College’s Agricultural Research and Extension Center (SUAREC) on October 2, 2024. This visit was part of a broader initiative aimed at strengthening ties with international institutions that can bring strategic value to St. Kitts and Nevis.
Workers News

Clerk of Works Notice

The Ministry of Education is currently receiving applications for the post: Clerk of Works...

More like this

General News

Cybersecurity Forum Builds a Safer Digital Future for Leaders and Students

The importance of a strong and resilient cybersecurity system was emphasised at a Cybersecurity Awareness Forum held at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on October 03, 2024. The event brought together public and private sector officials from St. Kitts and Nevis, regional representatives and local secondary school students.
General News

Minister Maynard Highlights St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ongoing Digital Transformation

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, in its efforts to achieve a sustainable island state, is rapidly positioning itself as a leader in digital transformation within the Caribbean, thanks to the strategic efforts of the government and the widespread access to technology among its citizens.
General News

Prime Minister Dr. Drew Strengthens Educational Ties During Visit to Southern University and A&M College

Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew continued his efforts to advance agricultural development by touring Southern University and A&M College’s Agricultural Research and Extension Center (SUAREC) on October 2, 2024. This visit was part of a broader initiative aimed at strengthening ties with international institutions that can bring strategic value to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Subscribe

To get email updates from The Labour Spokesman.