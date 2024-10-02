Cayon Shooting Incident under Police Investigation

The Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred in Bryson, Cayon, St. Kitts, between 7PM and 7:30PM on October 1st, 2024. Initial inquiries revealed that two males, Kareem Jeffers and Nicholas Johnson, both residents of Ponds Pasture, were driving down a dirt road towards the island main road, when they were fired upon by unidentified assailants.

Mr Johnson, who was driving, sustained three (3) gunshot wounds to his upper right back. Both men exited the vehicle and fled towards the main road where Mr Jeffers attempted to stop a passing vehicle for assistance. In the process, he was struck from behind by an oncoming vehicle, causing him to fall to the ground. Mr Jeffers got back on his feet and assisted Mr Johnson by carrying him to Windsor University where Police officers met them. An ambulance was subsequently summoned, and Mr Johnson was transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital for medical treatment.

The scene of the incident was processed by the Crime Scene Unit, which recovered several items of evidential value. An investigation into the incident is underway and the public will be kept appropriately abreast of its developments. The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force is appealing to anyone who may have any information regarding the shooting to contact the nearest Police station or report anonymously via the Crime Stoppers’ hotline, 707. Your cooperation is crucial in helping us ensure the safety and security of our community.