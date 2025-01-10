Carnival Chair Hails ‘Surpassing Turnout Expectation’

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday, 9th January 2025)-Chairperson of the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee, Shannon Hawley, has declared the recently concluded Sugar Mas 53 a “resounding success,” underscoring the high turnout, sold-out events, and positive feedback from locals and visitors alike.

Speaking ahead of the announcement of the Grand Parade street activities results (staged 1st January), while appearing on ZIZ’s ‘Jump Show’ on Thursday 2nd January 2025 with host St. Claire ‘Chico’ Guishard Hawley praised the efforts of the many stakeholders who contributed to the carnival’s achievements and outlined the event’s positive impact on the Federation.

Hawley was joined in the studio by her colleagues Carnival Director Clement ‘Monarch’ O’Garro, and Chair of Street Activities Leonard ‘Jam Crew’ Lestrade.

“…based on reports, the general consensus is that the entire Sugar Mas 53 season was a resounding success,” Hawley remarked noting “From our sold-out shows at Carnival Village to the massive success of yesterday’s Grand Parade, the feedback from spectators, online viewers, returning nationals, and carnival lovers has been overwhelmingly positive,” Hawley commented.

She highlighted the exceptional planning that contributed to the carnival’s success, noting the early start to preparations and the deliberate structuring of events to attract both local and international audiences.

Queen of the Band: Nekirah Nicholls of Ultra Carnival (De Market Woman) and King of the Band: Kajali Hanley Gumbs of Ultra Carnival (Papa Bois) of Ultra Carnival dances about Cayon Street (in the vicinity of Greenlands) during the start of SKELEC Grand Parade on Wednesday 1st January 2025 (Spokesman Snap)

“This year’s turnout surpassed our expectations. From a sold-out Panorama to a packed Queen Pageant and Talented Teen Pageant, the statistics don’t lie,” she stated. “We saw parade troupes selling out early, with participation from both locals and visitors who flew in just for the Grand Parade. Sugar Mas has solidified itself as a cultural and tourism product, benefitting everyone from makeup artists and clothing stores to taxi drivers, hotels, and restaurants.”

Hawley also addressed the committee’s decision to schedule some events earlier in the season, explaining that this was based on research and aimed at striking a balance between traditional celebrations and the tourism-driven aspects of carnival.

Street Activities – SKELEC Grand Parade Results:

First Parade Day Troupe to Reveal All Costumes:

Luxe Carnival – Ocean Odyssey, Mysteries of the Underworld

SKELEC Most Powerful Troupe: Luxe Carnival – Ocean Odyssey, Mysteries of the Underworld (160 points)

Queen of the Bands: Ultra Carnival – Nekirah Nicholls as De Market Woman (663 points)

King of the Bands: Ultra Carnival – Kajali Hanley-Gumbs as Papa Bois (665 points)

Section of the Year: Ultra Carnival – The Tale of Anansi (120 points)

Troupe of the Year:

• Champion: Ultra Carnival – The Stories of the West Indies (693 points)

• 1st Runner-Up: Luxe Carnival – Ocean Odyssey, Mysteries of the Underworld (673 points)

• 2nd Runner-Up: Zus Carnival – Nature’s Majesty (528 points)

Hawley commended all participants for their creativity and efforts in making Sugar Mas 53 memorable.

“Your participation and promotion of the Federation do not go unnoticed, and we will work tirelessly to ensure that Sugar Mas 54 continues to grow in leaps and bounds.”

Hawley also expressed gratitude to the influencers and first-time visitors who participated in the festivities. “Many remarked on how unique and vibrant our Grand Parade is,” she shared. “Sugar Mas truly showcases the best of who we are, and we look forward to building on this success next year.”