Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeEntertainmentCaribbean Talented Teen Pageant Returns To St. Kitts And Nevis This December

Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant Returns To St. Kitts And Nevis This December

EntertainmentGeneral News

Published on

By Admin
Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant Returns To St. Kitts And Nevis This December
spot_img

Basseterre, St. Kitts – December is approaching, and excitement is building as the Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant returns to St. Kitts and Nevis. This year’s edition promises to be bigger, better, and more spectacular than ever before, reaffirming its place as a staple of the region’s cultural calendar.

Monique Lescott, Public Relations Officer of the Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant Committee, described the return as “monumental,” highlighting the significance of hosting the event once again on local shores after its brief absence. “Everything is special about this competition,” Lescott stated. “We almost lost the show, so having it back here makes it all the more meaningful.”

Scheduled for Monday, December 29, 2025, at 7 p.m. in the Marriott Ballroom, the pageant will showcase the talents of young women from across the Caribbean, including confirmed interests from Barbados, St. Lucia, Haiti, Guyana, Trinidad, and Antigua and Anguilla.

Lescott emphasized the family-friendly and wholesome nature of the show. “This is a classy event with no vulgarity. The girls are always well-dressed, well-maintained, and we make special efforts to maintain their integrity,” she said. “It’s a wholesome, family-oriented event that adds a special touch to Sugar Mas.”

The Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant, which has a legacy spanning over 40 years, continues to be a highlight for both local residents and international visitors. Lescott noted the broader impact of the show not only on the cultural landscape of St. Kitts and Nevis but the economy. “Having the pageant here is irreplaceable. It draws tourists, dignitaries, and stakeholders, and it adds economic and cultural value to St. Kitts and Nevis during Sugar Mas,” she said.

With talent, culture, class, and family values all on display, the 2025 Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant promises to be a memorable celebration of youth excellence and Caribbean pride.

Latest articles

General News

Rotary Club of Liamuiga Hosts 19th Annual Primary School Spelling Bee

The Rotary Club of Liamuiga proudly hosted its 19th Annual Primary School Spelling Bee Competition on Thursday, October 23, 2025, continuing its long-standing commitment to literacy and youth development across St. Kitts and Nevis. The event, held at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, brought together some of the island’s brightest young minds in a spirited showcase of spelling skill, confidence, and composure.
General News

Two Key Financial Bills Passed Unanimously in the Nevis Island Assembly

The Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2025, were passed unanimously during a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on November 06, 2025. The two Bills, first introduced on September 25, 2025, by the Honourable Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), aim to strengthen the legislative framework of Nevis’ financial services sector. The amendments enhance transparency and ensure company records remain accurate, up to date, and fully compliant with international standards.
General News

Master Class In Cultural Instruments Facilitates The Emergence Of More Folklore Musicians

The Department of Cultural Heritage continues to address issues raised by cultural practitioners, in this instance, filling the need for more traditional cultural music by facilitating a Cultural Instrument Master Class that began November 01, 2025. The Master Class will run for seven weeks at the Dr. William Connor Primary School every Saturday until December 20.  Participants are being taught how to play the kettle drum by Devon Nisbett and Russle Jarvis, the Bass Drum by Alarick Gumbs and the Fife by Wayne Simmonds.
General News

Joy And Togetherness Outpoured At “We Village Dat – St. Peter’s”

Wednesday, October 29, 2025 was a day of celebration, togetherness and spontaneity when dozens of residents of the Parish of St. Peter came out to reminisce, recall and regroup at the Cultural Heritage coordinated We Village Dat, the St. Peter’s edition. The community upbuilding event brought St. Peter’s residents together, passing on the history to younger ones in attendance and fostering a sense of pride in the accomplishments of the community’s nation-builders.

More like this

General News

Rotary Club of Liamuiga Hosts 19th Annual Primary School Spelling Bee

The Rotary Club of Liamuiga proudly hosted its 19th Annual Primary School Spelling Bee Competition on Thursday, October 23, 2025, continuing its long-standing commitment to literacy and youth development across St. Kitts and Nevis. The event, held at the Sir Cecil Jacobs Auditorium, brought together some of the island’s brightest young minds in a spirited showcase of spelling skill, confidence, and composure.
General News

Two Key Financial Bills Passed Unanimously in the Nevis Island Assembly

The Nevis Limited Liability Company Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Nevis Business Corporation Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2025, were passed unanimously during a sitting of the Nevis Island Assembly on November 06, 2025. The two Bills, first introduced on September 25, 2025, by the Honourable Premier Mark Brantley, Minister of Finance in the Nevis Island Administration (NIA), aim to strengthen the legislative framework of Nevis’ financial services sector. The amendments enhance transparency and ensure company records remain accurate, up to date, and fully compliant with international standards.
General News

Master Class In Cultural Instruments Facilitates The Emergence Of More Folklore Musicians

The Department of Cultural Heritage continues to address issues raised by cultural practitioners, in this instance, filling the need for more traditional cultural music by facilitating a Cultural Instrument Master Class that began November 01, 2025. The Master Class will run for seven weeks at the Dr. William Connor Primary School every Saturday until December 20.  Participants are being taught how to play the kettle drum by Devon Nisbett and Russle Jarvis, the Bass Drum by Alarick Gumbs and the Fife by Wayne Simmonds.