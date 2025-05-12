Call for Prospective Teachers

- Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, May 02, 2023: The Ministry of Education – St. Kitts is currently
- accepting applications for teaching positions for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year.
Interested persons should be aware of the following:
- 1. Individuals who wish to teach at the Early Childhood or Primary Level must have at least
- FIVE CSEC subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, a Social Science
- subject (History/Social Studies/Geography), and a natural Science subject (Biology,
- Integrated Science, etc).
- 2. Individuals who wish to teach at the Secondary Level must possess at least five CSEC
- subjects, including English Language and the relevant advanced passes (CAPE or A-
- Level or above) in their preferred subjects to teach.
- 3. At the secondary level, applications are especially invited from persons capable of
- teaching any of these areas of priority: English and Literature, Mathematics, Foreign
- Languages (French, Spanish), Creative Arts (Theatre Arts, Music, Visual Arts), and
- TVET subjects (Electricity and Electronics, Metal Work, Building Construction,
- Technical Drawing etc).
- 4. ALL short-listed applicants will be invited to attend a Pre-Service Seminar/Workshop
- from Monday, 16th – Tuesday, 24th June 2025, at the Advanced Vocational Education
- Centre (AVEC), Taylor's Range, Basseterre, St. Kitts.
- 5. All prospective teachers who are invited to the Pre-Service Seminar will be required to
- complete an assessment in literacy and numeracy.
- 6. Application forms are available for collection from either the Department of Education
- Services, Airport Road, Basseterre, or the Ministry of Education Administrative Office,
- 3rd Floor, The Cable Building, Cayon Street, Basseterre.
- 7. Completed application packages should be returned at either location by Friday, 23rd
- May 2025.