Call for Prospective Teachers

The call for solidarity and worker empowerment rang loud and clear on Labour Day, as First Vice President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Trades and Labour Union (SKNT&LU), Curtis Francis, delivered a spirited address at the Patsy Allers Playfield in Basseterre following the march organized by the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) on Monday 5th May 2025, in observance of International Workers Day.