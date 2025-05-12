Got NEWS? Email Us
Call for Prospective Teachers

General NewsWorkers News

Published on

By Admin
The Ministry of Education Media Unit
  • Basseterre: St. Kitts, Friday, May 02, 2023:​ The Ministry of Education – St. Kitts is currently
  • accepting applications for teaching positions for the upcoming 2025-2026 school year. 

Interested persons should be aware of the following:

  • 1. Individuals who wish to teach at the Early Childhood or Primary Level must have at least
  • FIVE CSEC subjects, including English Language, Mathematics, a Social Science
  • subject (History/Social Studies/Geography), and a natural Science subject (Biology,
  • Integrated Science, etc).
  • 2. Individuals who wish to teach at the Secondary Level must possess at least five CSEC
  • subjects, including English Language and the relevant advanced passes (CAPE or A-
  • Level or above) in their preferred subjects to teach.
  • 3. At the secondary level, applications are especially invited from persons capable of
  • teaching any of these areas of priority: English and Literature, Mathematics, Foreign
  • Languages (French, Spanish), Creative Arts (Theatre Arts, Music, Visual Arts), and
  • TVET subjects (Electricity and Electronics, Metal Work, Building Construction,
  • Technical Drawing etc).
  • 4. ALL short-listed applicants will be invited to attend a Pre-Service Seminar/Workshop
  • from Monday, 16th – Tuesday, 24th June 2025, at the Advanced Vocational Education
  • Centre (AVEC), Taylor&#39;s Range, Basseterre, St. Kitts.
  • 5. All prospective teachers who are invited to the Pre-Service Seminar will be required to
  • complete an assessment in literacy and numeracy.
  • 6. Application forms are available for collection from either the Department of Education
  • Services, Airport Road, Basseterre, or the Ministry of Education Administrative Office,
  • 3rd Floor, The Cable Building, Cayon Street, Basseterre.
  • 7. Completed application packages should be returned at either location by Friday, 23rd
  • May 2025.

