Bus Driver Charged with Five Counts of Causing Death, Including His Mother

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 23rd January 2025)- More than one month later, a bus driver on St. Kitts has been charged with six offenses following a tragic December 2024 traffic accident that claimed the lives of five individuals, including his mother.

Jamie Herbert (of Newton Ground), the driver of the omnibus involved in the fatal crash with a jeep -which took place on 11th December, was formally charged- thirty (36) days after-by police on 17th January 2025, with five counts of Causing Death by Dangerous Driving and one count of Causing Injury by Wanton Driving.

The charges stem from the deadly collision that occurred along the island main road near Brimstone Hill. The charges were laid at the Sandy Point Police Station.

The accident, which took place between 7:15 AM and 7:45 AM, involved an omnibus carrying five passengers and a jeep with a driver and a passenger. Tragically, the collision resulted in the deaths of three individuals and caused critical injuries to others.

Police confirmed that the victims of the crash included: Ms. Rozina Herbert of Sandy Point, who was a passenger in the omnibus and the mother of the driver, Jamie Herbert, Mr. Dijorn Davis of Old Road, who was driving the jeep, Mr. Ian Jules of St. Paul’s (a passenger in the jeep) and Ms. Belinda Paul of Sandy Point, a passenger in the omnibus.

Ms. Herbert succumbed to her injuries after being transported to the Joseph N. France General Hospital. Mr. Davis, who underwent emergency surgery for extensive injuries, later passed away. Both Mr. Jules and Ms. Paul were pronounced dead at the scene.

The fifth victim, Mr. Malique Rawlins of Newton Ground, initially survived the crash but succumbed to his injuries while warded in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Joseph N. France General Hospital on December 12th, 2024, bringing the total number of fatalities to five.

[Jamie] Herbert and another passenger from the omnibus sustained minor injuries and were treated and discharged. However, the collision resulted in the six charges against Mr. Herbert:

The charges reflect both the severity of the accident and its tragic consequences for the victims and their families.

Authorities continue to emphasize the importance of road safety and careful driving to prevent such tragedies. The investigation into the circumstances of the crash is ongoing, with a focus on ensuring accountability and addressing the factors that led to the accident.

The collision has sparked public discourse, particularly regarding the emotional and legal challenges faced by the accused, who lost his mother in the same incident.

