Brooklyn Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing of 60-Year-Old Woman in New Road

Brooklyn Man Charged in Fatal Stabbing of 60-Year-Old Woman in New Road

General NewsCrime

Published on

By Admin
Police Provided Image: Aubrey Clation Webster also known as ‘Katuba’ of Brooklyn, New York/St Kitts
spot_img

By: Spokesman Newsroom

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Thursday 10th April 2025)-The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has charged Aubrey Clation Webster, a 69-year-old man also known as ‘Katuba’ of Brooklyn, New York/St Kitts, with murder in connection with the “multiple stab wounds” death of Isalin Cassandra Pitt-Garnette, 60, of the New Road Housing Development.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday 5th April 2025 has shocked the community and left many grappling with the devastating loss of a respected health care professional in the field of nursing.

According to a police statement, the tragic event took place between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Officers responded to a report and discovered Ms. Pitt-Garnette unresponsive in a bedroom with multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police’s Crime Scene Unit processed the area and collected several items of evidential value. A male suspect was taken into custody shortly thereafter and was formally charged with murder on Monday 7th April at the Basseterre Police Station.

An autopsy conducted that same day confirmed that the cause of death was hypovolemic shock due to multiple stab wounds. The examination was carried out by resident pathologists Dr. Adrian Nuñez Quintana and Dr. Naudica Phillip.

The accused, Webster remains in custody as investigations continue.

Law enforcement officials have encouraged anyone with additional information relevant to this or any other criminal matter to contact the nearest police station.

In a statement, the RSCNPF extended “heartfelt condolences to all who have been impacted by this tragic incident.”

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, who holds portfolio responsibilities for the Ministry of Health and National Security, via a Facebook post on Monday 7th April 2024 which reads: 

This morning, I visited the Hemodialysis Unit where Nurse Pitt worked. Nurse Pitt lost her life through violent tragic means. 

The sadness was palpable. 

The Ministry of Health has already started professional psychological support. 

Nurse Pitt was a highly trained and competent nurse. Who worked hard for the wellbeing of her patients.

I extend my deepest condolences to the family, friends, and specifically, the healthcare community.

She will be dearly missed

May she rest in peace.

General News

Olympic Gold Medalist Warmly Welcomed To Saint Kitts and Nevis

Dominica’s Olympic Triple Jump Gold Medalist, Thea LaFond-Gadson, received a warm welcome to Saint Kitts and Nevis at a reception cocktail at the Saint Kitts Marriott Resort on Wednesday (April 09, 2025).
Business

TDC Automotive Division Facilitates Acquisition of Mobile Bus for Ministry of Ageing and Disabilities

Seniors, people with disabilities and mobility challenges will now have access to a state-of-the-art mobile bus, thanks to a partnership between the TDC Automotive Division, the Ministries of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities et al, the Ministry of Education and the Embassy of the Republic of China (Taiwan), the donor agency.
Crime

Premier Brantley Highly Commends Law Enforcement for Significant Reduction in Violent Crime in St. Kitts and Nevis

Premier of Nevis, the Honourable Mark Brantley, has publicly commended the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) for what he described as “tremendous progress” in reducing violent crime in the Federation, particularly highlighting a historic first quarter of the year without a single homicide.
General News

Natta Scholarship Fund Marks 15 Years Of Transforming Lives Through Education Celebrating Over a Decade of Academic Excellence, Community Impact and Student Success

The William Marcus Natta Memorial Scholarship Fund proudly celebrates 15 years of empowering young minds and fostering academic excellence in Saint Kitts and Nevis. Since its establishment on April 8, 2010, this non-profit organization has honoured the memory and legacy of William Marcus Natta, a dedicated former army sergeant, accounts clerk and trade unionist, by breaking down financial barriers for promising students and uplifting the community through education.

