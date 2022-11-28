Residents of the New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre will benefit from a donation of five laptops and two tablets, that were donated by the St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association on November 25, 2022.



The donation was made as part of the body’s celebration of Law Week, which ran from November 21 to 26, 2022. Violet Williams, a member of the Bar Association, made the presentation to Adele Williams, Director of New Horizons, during a brief ceremony at the Ministry of Social Development.



“The Bar Association is quite happy to support the New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre in assisting to improve the quality of life for its residents,” Ms. Williams stated. “We hope that the partnership that we have established with the New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre will continue to grow in the years to come.”

Director Williams thanked the Bar for the donation and its fruitful partnership in the past. The support includes providing pro bono services to the residents and their families, mentorship services for female residents, internship opportunities, and donations of books and electronic devices.

Ms. Williams said that the relationship has inspired residents to be better.

“There is this theory in person’s minds that children that get in trouble with the law are delinquents but we have very bright, very astute young people coming through our doors and once they get into the educational system here it becomes a thriving thing that they realize ‘Oh I’m quite good at English .. and Math,” Director Williams said adding that the residents often get competitive to see who can gain the best results.

In fact, one former resident of New Horizons is now pursuing legal studies after participating in the internship programme.

Director Williams wished the members of the Bar well and expressed that the relationship between the New Horizons Rehabilitation Centre and the St. Kitts and Nevis Bar Association will continue to flourish.