Back-To-School Ceremony Honors Educators Commitment And Excellence

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Tuesday, August 26, 2025: The Ministry of Education officially launched the new academic year with a back-to-school ceremony held under the theme “Transforming Education Through Self-Renewal, Holistic Partnership and Digital Solutions on Monday, August 25. The event dedicated to teachers and educators served as a moment of reflection, motivation, and preparation for the year ahead.

Mr. Francil Morris, Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education, reflected on the achievements of each sector and praised them for their hard work during the past school year. He further encouraged them to remain dedicated during the new academic year.

“Be proud of the role each of you play within the Ministry of Education. Every achievement, no matter how small, is a reflection of your dedication and resilience. Hence, as we step into the 2025–2026 school year, let us continue to take bold strides, empowering our learners, supporting one another, and shaping a school year defined by progress, purpose, and endless possibilities.”

Featured Speaker, Dr. Nigel Brown, Senior Corporate Relations Officer, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), reminded educators to approach the new school year with renewed purpose and adaptability, stating,

“As we embark on this new school year, let us embrace self-renewal, and that is committing to becoming the best version of ourselves. Let us strengthen holistic partnerships because together we are stronger, and let us boldly harness digital solutions, not as a threat but as an ally in shaping tomorrow’s leaders.”

Marking the beginning of a new school year, Hon. Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of Education, highlighted the significance of the annual back-to-school ceremony as a moment of recognition and renewal, noting, “I deem it a privilege and honour to officially open the 2025-2026 school year. This exercise is more than a tradition. It is a celebration of your dedication, resilience, and unwavering belief in the transformative power of education. Each year is like a fresh canvas, waiting to be filled with curiosity, courage, and connection.”

Minister Hanley thanked educators for their contributions to the success of the 2024-2025 school year and challenged them to uphold key values moving forward.

“As we step into this new academic year, I invite all of us to center our work around three guiding principles: safe spaces, partnerships, and shared responsibility. These are the foundation of a thriving school culture, and they begin with us.”

The ceremony not only underscored the invaluable contributions of educators but also charted a clear course for the 2025–2026 academic year, one defined by resilience, collaboration, and a steadfast dedication to excellence in teaching and learning.