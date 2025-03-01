AVEC In Collaboration With The Chamber Of Crafts Germany Launches Training In Carpentry And Metalwork

Basseterre, St. Kitts, Tuesday, February 25, 2025: The Advanced Vocational Educational Centre (AVEC) launched a Carpentry and Metal Work Training during an opening ceremony on Monday, February 24, under the theme “Transforming Education Through Self-Renewal, Holistic Partnerships and Digital Solutions”.

This initiative which aims to enhance the technical expertise of participants, equipping them with the modern techniques and best practices in carpentry and metalwork, is facilitated by experts from the Chamber of Crafts, Flensburg, Germany.

AVEC Carpentry and Metalwork Training

Dr. Kertney Thompson, CEO, TVET Secretariat, encouraged participants to fully embrace the training, emphasizing that it presents a unique opportunity for personal and professional growth. He also extended gratitude to the facilitators for their commitment to sharing their expertise and fostering international collaboration in vocational education.

The training began on Monday, 24, and will end on Friday 28, February, with hands-on training and theoretical lessons designed to build competence and confidence in both carpentry and metalwork.