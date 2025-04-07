Attorney General Wilkin Urges Timely Citizenship Applications For Children Born Aboard Through Descent

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, April 03, 2025 (SKNIS): Citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis who wish to apply for citizenship for their children through descent are strongly encouraged to do so as soon as possible, as the Constitution sets an age limit for this process.

Attorney General, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, spoke extensively about the subject on the April 02, 2025, edition of the radio and television programme InFocus. It’s a matter that he said has confused many, and he is determined to help get this right.

“Only persons who could have gotten citizenship through their grandparents were persons born before Independence [on September 19, 1983], and they got it at Independence,” he stated. “However, a child under 18 years can get citizenship through their parents if [a] parent is a citizen. Therefore, a grandparent born in Saint Kitts and Nevis before Independence, can pass citizenship to his or her child born outside [of the Federation] after Independence. And that child, who is now the parent of the grandchild, can then apply for the child born outside of St. Kitts and Nevis to be a citizen. However, that parent cannot apply for an adult (someone over 18 years) to be a citizen, and that is the point.”

With this in mind, Honourable Wilkin said persons must act within the time frame that the Constitution outlines.

“I encourage persons, if you are listening to me, wherever you are in the world, if you want your children to be citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, apply while they are children and don’t lose the opportunity [for them] to become a citizen,” he said, noting that many of them have strong ties to the twin-island Federation and are nationals. “They are people who are proud of their country, and we want them to become citizens.”

Attorney General Wilkin stated that the government may consider a temporary arrangement for individuals who missed the opportunity to obtain citizenship by descent during their childhood.