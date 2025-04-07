Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsAttorney General Wilkin Urges Timely Citizenship Applications For Children Born Aboard Through...

Attorney General Wilkin Urges Timely Citizenship Applications For Children Born Aboard Through Descent

General News

Published on

By Admin
Attorney General, Hon. Garth Wilkin, urges parents to apply for citizenship through descent for their children before they turn 18 years
spot_img

Basseterre, Saint Kitts, April 03, 2025 (SKNIS): Citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis who wish to apply for citizenship for their children through descent are strongly encouraged to do so as soon as possible, as the Constitution sets an age limit for this process.

Attorney General, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, spoke extensively about the subject on the April 02, 2025, edition of the radio and television programme InFocus. It’s a matter that he said has confused many, and he is determined to help get this right.

“Only persons who could have gotten citizenship through their grandparents were persons born before Independence [on September 19, 1983], and they got it at Independence,” he stated. “However, a child under 18 years can get citizenship through their parents if [a] parent is a citizen. Therefore, a grandparent born in Saint Kitts and Nevis before Independence, can pass citizenship to his or her child born outside [of the Federation] after Independence. And that child, who is now the parent of the grandchild, can then apply for the child born outside of St. Kitts and Nevis to be a citizen. However, that parent cannot apply for an adult (someone over 18  years) to be a citizen, and that is the point.”

With this in mind, Honourable Wilkin said persons must act within the time frame that the Constitution outlines.

“I encourage persons, if you are listening to me, wherever you are in the world, if you want your children to be citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, apply while they are children and don’t lose the opportunity [for them] to become a citizen,” he said, noting that many of them have strong ties to the twin-island Federation and are nationals. “They are people who are proud of their country, and we want them to become citizens.”

Attorney General Wilkin stated that the government may consider a temporary arrangement for individuals who missed the opportunity to obtain citizenship by descent during their childhood.

Latest articles

General News

“All the Dots Must Be Connected—Our Safety is Intertwined”: PM Drew Calls for Unified Regional Crime Strategy and Deeper Security Partnerships

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, in his capacity as Chairman of the Regional Security System (RSS) Council of Ministers, delivered a compelling and deeply resonant address at the 2025 RSS Council of Ministers Annual Meeting held today, April 4, in St. Kitts and Nevis. His remarks underscored the urgent need for integrated national and regional strategies to confront modern security challenges, emphasizing that “all the dots must connect” and “our safety is intertwined.”
General News

Mobility Bus to Enhance Access to Government’s Programmes

The key to the bus was presented to the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Minister of State responsible for Ageing and Disabilities, during a brief handing-over ceremony on Thursday, April 04, 2025, at TDC Automotive Division, C. A. Paul Southwell Industrial Site. It features several safety and accessibility functions, including an automatic passenger door, a pop-out electric step, four wheelchairs, a wheelchair lift, 10 seats, a public address system, and internal handrails.
General News

SKN Sugar Boyz Set to Compete in One Guyana 3×3 Quest Tournament

Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA) is proud to announce that the national 3x3 basketball team, the SKN Sugar Boyz, will be representing the Federation at the One Guyana 3x3 Quest Tournament on April 5th – 6th , 2025, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Georgetown, Guyana. The team, led by Head Coach and Team Manager Wendell Pemberton, will depart St. Kitts on Friday, April 4th, at 4:20 PM to compete in Pool A of the tournament.
General News

NIA’s Women’s Self-Empowerment Workshop 2025 Focuses on Professional Development of Women and Girls on Nevis

Career fields represented at the workshop included mechanics, architecture, law enforcement, nursing, entrepreneurship, religion, fashion design, cosmetology, education, agriculture, sports, psychology, performing arts, hospitality, accounting, law, and information technology.

More like this

General News

“All the Dots Must Be Connected—Our Safety is Intertwined”: PM Drew Calls for Unified Regional Crime Strategy and Deeper Security Partnerships

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, in his capacity as Chairman of the Regional Security System (RSS) Council of Ministers, delivered a compelling and deeply resonant address at the 2025 RSS Council of Ministers Annual Meeting held today, April 4, in St. Kitts and Nevis. His remarks underscored the urgent need for integrated national and regional strategies to confront modern security challenges, emphasizing that “all the dots must connect” and “our safety is intertwined.”
General News

Mobility Bus to Enhance Access to Government’s Programmes

The key to the bus was presented to the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Minister of State responsible for Ageing and Disabilities, during a brief handing-over ceremony on Thursday, April 04, 2025, at TDC Automotive Division, C. A. Paul Southwell Industrial Site. It features several safety and accessibility functions, including an automatic passenger door, a pop-out electric step, four wheelchairs, a wheelchair lift, 10 seats, a public address system, and internal handrails.
General News

SKN Sugar Boyz Set to Compete in One Guyana 3×3 Quest Tournament

Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA) is proud to announce that the national 3x3 basketball team, the SKN Sugar Boyz, will be representing the Federation at the One Guyana 3x3 Quest Tournament on April 5th – 6th , 2025, at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall in Georgetown, Guyana. The team, led by Head Coach and Team Manager Wendell Pemberton, will depart St. Kitts on Friday, April 4th, at 4:20 PM to compete in Pool A of the tournament.