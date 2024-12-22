Attorney General Wilkin Champions Modernisation and Accountability During 2025 Budget Debate

Basseterre, St. Kitts, December 17, 2024 (SKNIS): During the first day of the 2025 Budget Debate in the St. Kitts and Nevis Federal Parliament, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, the Honourable Attorney General, Garth Wilkin, delivered a resolute address, highlighting his ministry’s dedication to modernising the justice system, fostering accountability, and protecting public funds.

In support of the Appropriation (2025) Bill, 2024, Attorney General Wilkin emphasised the significant strides made by the Ministry of Justice and Legal Affairs and the Attorney General’s Office. With a proposed allocation of EC$12.4 million for recurrent expenditure and EC$2.7 million for capital projects in 2025, the Ministry is poised to strengthen legal and judicial systems.

Addressing fiscal management, Attorney General Wilkin noted a 17 percent reduction in the Attorney General’s Office’s budget to EC$10.1 million, attributing this to operational efficiency rather than a reduction in workload.

“We are doing more with less – and doing it effectively,” he stated.

Highlighting achievements, the attorney general announced the passage of 33 laws in 2024, spanning public health, economic development, and criminal justice reform. The ministry also developed 25 regulations to improve governance and transparency. Notably, EC$3.6 million was saved in claims against the State this year, reflecting a culture of diligence and accountability.

Attorney General Wilkin introduced the nation to “VoiceIt,” during his presentation. VoiceIt is the first AI-powered legal resource in the Western Hemisphere tailored to St. Kitts and Nevis. This innovative platform, he said, empowers citizens and residents to easily access legal information and better understand their rights and responsibilities.

Honourable Wilkin made a historical reference to the importance of the Gibraltar of the West Indies back in the 18th Century, and said that the Attorney General’s Office’s performance in 2024 was like Brimstone Hill at its prime – we protect the public purse for the benefit of the people,” he said.