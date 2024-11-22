Attorney General Calls for Embracing AI in Justice System at ECSC Lecture: SKN Leading Charge In Western Hemisphere

Basseterre, St. Kitts, November 18, 2024 (PMO) –While delivering the keynote address at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) Public Education Lecture Series on November 12, Senator the Honorable Garth Wilkin, Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, charted a bold vision for the future of the legal profession, emphasizing the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Speaking under the theme “Justice Without Borders: The Legal Practitioner’s Perspective and the ECSC Reality,” AG Wilkin called for the legal system to evolve by integrating cutting-edge technology to enhance efficiency, accessibility, and fairness.

Hon. Wilkin highlighted the disruptive potential of generative AI in reshaping the legal landscape, likening its impact to the industrial revolutions of the past. “Generative AI represents more than a tool; it is an advanced answer engine capable of processing and synthesizing vast data to support decision-making. AI has the power to streamline legal processes, provide early neutral evaluations, and even assist judges in delivering more consistent and informed rulings.”

The Attorney General outlined specific applications of AI, such as tools to predict case outcomes, assist in sentencing consistency, and provide AI-powered dispute resolution platforms for low-value claims. “Imagine an AI-driven tool in the pockets of every citizen that can provide accessible and accurate preliminary evaluations before stepping into a courtroom,” he suggested. This, he argued, could reduce the caseload of courts and empower individuals, making justice more accessible and equitable.

While championing AI’s capabilities, AG Wilkin acknowledged the challenges and ethical considerations that must accompany its implementation. He emphasized the importance of training AI systems on region-specific data to respect cultural and social contexts. “Justice is not just black and white; it encompasses all the colors of our human experience. AI can complement our efforts, but it cannot replace the nuanced judgment of human jurists,” he asserted.

Wilkin also stressed the need for safeguards to prevent bias, data inaccuracies, and misuse. “Transparent protocols, regular audits, and human oversight are critical to ensuring public trust in AI-driven solutions,” he said.

AG Wilkin also revealed that St. Kitts and Nevis is the first country in the Western Hemisphere to integrate an AI-driven legal assistant. Dubbed ‘Voice It: Your AI Legal Genius’, a tool developed in partnership with Churami Limited, that will provide instant guidance on laws and legal processes, enhancing public understanding and compliance.

“This tool marks a significant leap forward in leveraging technology to empower our citizens and uphold the rule of law,” said Wilkin. “By embracing innovation, we are ensuring that justice remains accessible, efficient, and aligned with the needs of a modern society.”