Got NEWS? Email Us
Subscribe
Search
HomeGeneral NewsASPIRE Programme Launches "Train The Trainers" Workshop

ASPIRE Programme Launches “Train The Trainers” Workshop

General News

Published on

By Admin
ASPIRE Programme Launches "Train The Trainers" Workshop
spot_img

Basseterre: St. Kitts, Thursday, October 09, 2025: The ASPIRE Programme (Achieving Success through Personal Investment, Resources and Education) launched a Training of Trainers Workshop for teachers on Tuesday, October 07, 2025, at the Bernice White Lecture Room, Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) Headquarters.  

ASPIRE Programme Launches “Train The Trainers” Workshop
ASPIRE Programme Launches “Train The Trainers” Workshop
ASPIRE Programme Launches “Train The Trainers” Workshop
ASPIRE Programme Launches “Train The Trainers” Workshop

The initiative is a collaborative effort between ASPIRE and the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), both of which are committed to fostering financial empowerment and responsible money management habits among students.

Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, Prime Minister, St. Kitts and Nevis, emphasized the importance of integrating financial education into the national curriculum.

“If we are able to introduce a programme that gives our students knowledge, skills, and the capacity to grow in this sphere of financial education and financial advancement, they can start on the starting line and not behind the starting line trying to catch up. So, this programme has to be part of the education system.” 

Dr. Marcus Natta, Cabinet Secretary and Chair, ASPIRE Task Force, highlighted the significance of the initiative in strengthening financial literacy in schools. 

“We are happy today, on behalf of the ASPIRE Task Force, to launch our first Train the Trainers Workshop with the teachers. This Train the Trainers Workshop focuses on the financial education curriculum that we are planning to embed in the general curriculum for all the schools in St. Kitts and Nevis. The ultimate goal is to do a lot more Train the Trainers Workshops so that the teachers are prepared to teach these financial skills: empowerment, management, budgeting, savings, and investment to the students.”

Teachers from the Basseterre and Washington Archibald High Schools participated in the workshop, which focused on strategies for integrating financial education into the curriculum. 

The trainer empowerment session forms part of the broader national financial education programme designed to prepare students for real-world financial decisions and promote economic stability within the Federation.

Latest articles

General News

Nevis Showcased on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac as Island Strengthens Position as Global Film Destination

Nevis will soon take center stage in the upcoming episodes of Season 10 of the hit U.S. reality television series The Real Housewives of Potomac, after the cast recently filmed their latest getaway trip on the island.
General News

Ministry Of Education Celebrates World Teachers’ Day With Annual Teachers’ Gala

The Ministry of Education acknowledged the remarkable contributions of members of the teaching fraternity with its annual Teachers’ Gala and Award Ceremony on Saturday, October 04 at Carambola Beach Club.
General News

Ghanaian Nurses to Bolster St. Kitts and Nevis’ Healthcare Workforce

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has announced that a new cohort of professional nurses from the Republic of Ghana will soon join the Federation’s healthcare workforce, a milestone he described as a “tangible benefit” of St. Kitts and Nevis’ deepening relationship with Africa.
General News

Project Official: Blocked Off Bay Road Sidewalk To Return Use Shortly

After more than two years of restricted access, the sidewalk along the Bay Road by the historic Old Treasury Building at Port Zante (which houses the St. Christopher National Trust and Museum) is expected to reopen for public use in December 2025.

More like this

General News

Nevis Showcased on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Potomac as Island Strengthens Position as Global Film Destination

Nevis will soon take center stage in the upcoming episodes of Season 10 of the hit U.S. reality television series The Real Housewives of Potomac, after the cast recently filmed their latest getaway trip on the island.
General News

Ministry Of Education Celebrates World Teachers’ Day With Annual Teachers’ Gala

The Ministry of Education acknowledged the remarkable contributions of members of the teaching fraternity with its annual Teachers’ Gala and Award Ceremony on Saturday, October 04 at Carambola Beach Club.
General News

Ghanaian Nurses to Bolster St. Kitts and Nevis’ Healthcare Workforce

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew has announced that a new cohort of professional nurses from the Republic of Ghana will soon join the Federation’s healthcare workforce, a milestone he described as a “tangible benefit” of St. Kitts and Nevis’ deepening relationship with Africa.