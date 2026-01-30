Applications Open at SCHSBM for August Intake

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS. January 23, 2026 — Applications are now open at the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management (SCHSBM), The University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus for degree programmes beginning in August, as the School expands its academic offering to prepare students for leadership in sectors reshaping the global economy.

SCHSBM’s Executive Director and CEO, Dr. Dion Greenidge, said the School’s approach reflects a dedication to education as a public good.

“Our commitment is to widening access to education that prepares people to step into leadership,” the CEO said. “Through programmes in the leading fields shaping the global economy today, delivered with a strong Caribbean perspective, SCHSBM prepares graduates to work and lead anywhere in the world while remaining grounded in the region they serve.”

The new academic year introduces degree pathways across aviation, sustainability, energy, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and data analytics. SCHSBM frames this expansion in programme offerings around a clear aim: building a community of future-conscious Caribbean leaders equipped to think critically, act responsibly and lead with purpose at a global level.

The newly established Aviation Ground School opens clear degree pathways linked to a Commercial Pilot Licence (CPL), including the BBA Aviation Management with CPL, MSc Aviation and Airline Business Analytics with CPL, and MSc Sustainable Air Transport and Aviation Management with CPL. These programmes blend flight training with business leadership in aviation operations, analytics and sustainability, enabling graduates to take their place in the cockpit and to shape the future of air transport through roles in airline management, strategic planning and sector-wide transformation.

SCHSBM has also launched new specialised MBAs and master’s degrees in Energy Business, Finance, Cybersecurity Management, AI and Data & Analytics, Sustainability Management, Sustainable Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Energy Finance and Trade, and Taxation and Policy. These programmes are designed for fields where informed decision-making now carries high economic, technological and societal stakes.

Applications for academic programmes close on March 31, with early registration incentives available until February 15. A range of scholarships is also available, including part-time MBA awards and programme-specific scholarships across sustainability, digital futures, energy and aviation.

Professional and Executive Pathways

Senior leaders and talent managers seeking to keep their organisations competitive can access SCHSBM Executive Education short courses spanning leadership, data, risk, sustainability and other emerging capability areas. Corporate bundles and special group rates are also available to support Caribbean-based organisations in ensuring sustained strategic relevance and business growth.

Prospective students are encouraged to apply early to access incentives and explore programme options.

Apply now: https://www.cavehill.uwi.edu/schsbm/programmes/

About the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management

The Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business and Management (SCHSBM) is the business school of the University of the West Indies, Cave Hill Campus, an internationally accredited university serving the Caribbean and the wider global community. SCHSBM is dedicated to building an ecosystem of future-conscious leaders who develop sustainable businesses and organisations for the benefit of all stakeholders. Through undergraduate, postgraduate, executive education and professional development programmes, the School delivers leadership education aligned with regional priorities and ground in international standards.