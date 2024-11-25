Applauding Men: Positive Role Models and Positive Change

Each year, November 19 marks International Men’s Day, a global celebration of men and their invaluable contributions to society, their families, and their communities.

While debates often arise about whether men or women receive more recognition-given the prominence of Mother’s Day and International Women’s Day-the day of celebration offers an opportunity to set aside comparisons and simply celebrate one another. Both genders have their unique roles and contributions, and appreciating them together enriches our collective humanity.

This year’s International Men’s Day theme, ‘Positive Male Role Models’, is a powerful reminder of the influence men can and do have in shaping lives and building strong communities.

From fathers, brothers, and uncles to teachers, coaches, and mentors, there are countless examples of men who guide, inspire, and support others. These are the men who embody integrity, responsibility, and resilience-the very qualities that make them beacons of hope and strength in their families and beyond.

Positive role models leave indelible marks, teaching life lessons through their actions and words. For many, their first male role model is their father. Others may look to an elder brother, a community leader, or even a famous figure whose life story resonates with their aspirations. Whatever the source, positive male role models provide blueprints for success, showing that kindness, determination, and respect are timeless values worth emulating.

Beyond celebrating these achievements, International Men’s Day also calls for reflection, particularly in areas where change can bring greater balance and benefits to men’s lives. One such area is health. Men around the world are often noted for their reluctance to seek medical attention or prioritize their well-being. This disparity is stark when compared to women, who are widely acknowledged for their proactive approach to health.

By taking charge of their health, men not only improve their own quality of life but also set an example for younger generations. Sons and other male observers naturally follow the patterns they see. A father who schedules regular check-ups, prioritizes fitness, and maintains a healthy diet sends a strong message to his children: caring for your health is a fundamental part of being a responsible adult. These habits, when passed down, have the potential to positively affect generations to come.

International Men’s Day is also a call to action for men to embrace these responsibilities and, in doing so, further strengthen their roles as positive influences. A healthy man can contribute more effectively to his family, career, and community. He can inspire others to adopt similar practices, creating a ripple effect of well-being and vitality.

Let us also use this day to express gratitude. To the fathers who tirelessly provide for their families, the grandfathers who share their wisdom, the mentors who guide with compassion, and the friends who stand as pillars of support-we thank you. Your contributions often go unspoken, but they are deeply valued and profoundly impactful.

As we commemorate International Men’s Day on an annual basis, let us honour the men who make a difference in our lives. More so, on an everyday basis, let us celebrate the progress men continue to make in breaking stereotypes, embracing change, and being there for those who look up to them. Most importantly, let the day of observance serve as a reminder to uplift one another, regardless of gender. Together, we can create a world where everyone feels appreciated and empowered.

Happy International Men’s Day to all the men who strive daily to be positive role models and leave the world a better place for the next generation.