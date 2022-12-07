Notice has been given for a sitting of the National Assembly to be held at the National Assembly Chambers, Government Headquarters, Basseterre, from Wednesday, 14th December 2022, at 10:00 am. The Order Paper and other Papers will be issued later.



At this Sitting, the Annual Financial Statement and Budgetary Proposals for 2023 will be presented.



The Cabinet has approved the 2023 Draft Estimates, the Appropriation (2023) Bill, 2022, and the Appropriation (2023) Act, 2012.



Section 71 (3) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly pronounces that “When the Minister of Finance has made his or her Budget speech, the motion for the second reading of the Bill shall be seconded, and the debate thereon shall be adjourned to a time to be named by the Minister of Finance.”



Additionally, Section 71 (4) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly states that “The debate on the second reading of the Bill shall be confined to the financial and economic state of the State and the general principles of Government policy and administration as indicated in the Bill and the Estimates.”



Furthermore, Section 71 (5) of the Standing Orders of the National Assembly says, “On conclusion of the debate the Appropriation Bill and the estimates shall stand referred to a Committee of the whole National Assembly to be known as the Committee of Supply.”



The Appropriation (2023) Bill, 2022 is A Bill to provide for the services of Saint Christopher and Nevis for the financial year commencing 1st January 2023 and ending on 31st December 2023.



The National Assembly will be broadcast live on ZIZ Radio (96 FM) and participating radio stations. It can also be viewed live on TV Channel 5 in St. Kitts and Channel 98 in Nevis. It will also be streamed live at www.zizonline.com



Copies of the Bills can be found on the website (sknis.kn) of the St. Kitts and Nevis Information Service under the Section Bills when they become available.