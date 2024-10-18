An Emotional Honour

Mrs. Dorothy Clarke- the widow of the late Earl Clarke who was a well-known community activist, social and political commentator (also past official of the St. Kitts and Nevis Cuban Friendship Association)-pauses emotionally while expressing her heartfelt gratitude to the Cuban Institute of Friendship With the Peoples for having presented a Medal of Honour (worn by her) to the family in recognition of her late husband’s contribution. On Thursday 3rd October 2024, a ceremony was held near a monument close to the family home located in Bird Rock, Basseterre. Exclusive report coverage in next week’s publication.

