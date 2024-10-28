Ambassador Vaughan Commends Humanitarian Donation by Citizens in Lebanon

Basseterre, St. Kitts, October 25, 2024 (SKNIS): Ambassador His Excellency Larry Vaughan has praised the recent humanitarian aid donation made by the St. Kitts and Nevis Club Lebanon to those displaced by the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

On Wednesday’s (October 25, 2024) edition of InFocus, Ambassador Vaughan, who heads the Regional Integration and Diaspora Unit (RIDU), noted that the club, comprised primarily of citizens through investment, is formally registered as a non-profit organisation with authorities in Lebanon. It is under this umbrella that they made the donation of clothing and supplies.

“We thank them for the work that they do because wherever our people are, whether you are a national, citizen, or descendant, we believe that there is a certain ethos that you carry with the name of St. Kitts and Nevis and that flag is proudly flown … and we are just happy that … there is that level of pride that is carried,” he stated, commending their willingness to identify other citizens and banding together.

Ambassador Vaughan added that the group is also registered with RIDU and will be celebrating the second year of the club’s existence. This celebration follows on the heels of their observance of St. Kitts and Nevis’ 41st Independence in September, 2024.

RIDU currently has 34 regional and international diaspora organisations registered.