Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States Signs MOU with Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF)

Washington, D.C. – October 28, 2024 – The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis in the United States is pleased to announce the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) by Her Excellency Jacinth Henry-Martin, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United States acting on behalf of the Federal government, with the Liamuiga Oualie Arts Foundation (LOAF), a New York-based organization dedicated to promoting the cultural heritage and artistic identity of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

This MOU represents a supportive framework for higher education for young Kittitians and Nevisians, through which LOAF will offer scholarship and mentorship opportunities to young people in Saint Kitts and Nevis to pursue academic excellence and personal growth.

LOAF, a registered organization in New York, centers its mission on celebrating and preserving Kittitian-Nevisian culture through the arts, while simultaneously inspiring a passion for learning among the youth. By promoting the Federation’s vibrant artistic expressions, LOAF also looks to organizing showcases and displays of artistry in New York, contributing to the inculcation of a grander sense of identity and purpose among young people, linking cultural pride with educational advancement.

The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis commends LOAF’s dedication to these goals and is committed to building collaboratively on this promising platform. “We are proud to support LOAF’s vision of creating pathways for education and cultural enrichment,” said Ambassador Henry-Martin. Founding Director, Michelle Rannie Esq, who signed on behalf of LOAF concurred that “this partnership will inspire a new generation to embrace learning and celebrate our heritage, fostering growth and development within our community at home and in the diaspora.”

This MOU solidifies a shared commitment to nurturing cultural pride and academic achievement, ensuring that young people in the Federation can access the resources and mentorship needed to excel. The Embassy of Saint Kitts and Nevis looks forward to the positive impact of this collaboration and to supporting LOAF’s work going forward.