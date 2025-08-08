“Ah miss me child…” Says Janelika Romney’s Father 

By: Precious Mills

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Wednesday 6th August 2025)-“Ah miss me child and a wish she coulda been here wid me.”

So said grieving father Janel Romney during an exclusive interview with this media house at a ‘March For Justice’ event held in Basseterre on Friday 1st August 2025 in memory of 15-year-old murder victim Janelika Romney- organized by Silence No More, a local group advocating against gender-based violence.

Photo: Janel Romney, marches along Fort Street during a ‘March For Justice’ event through the streets of Basseterre on Friday 1st August 2025 in memory of his daughter 15-year-old murder victim Janelika Romney (Spokesman Snap)



The march, though not massive in numbers, was deeply symbolic-aimed at raising awareness about the urgent need to protect young girls and for getting a sex offender registry in St.Kitts-Nevis.

Asked about the event and how it made him feel, Romney said “De march is alright… at least dey represent for her.”

He carried a placard displaying his daughter’s photo with the written info- ‘Sunrise: Feb.15.2010, Sunset: June 16, 2025.’

He also shared a personal note about how his daughter’s name was created, saying “De first part is mine.”

When asked if he has any other children, he responded: “Me no got no more children. She is the only one ah have right now.”

The Founder and President of the organization Silence No More, Petra Mc Sheene-Morton, spoke about the motivation behind the event.

“Today we are marching… in honor of Janelika Romney, the teenager that lost her life so tragically. So this is what is basically taking place. We’re here with her father, her godfather and some of her school friends, and other supporters. This march was organized to say we’ve had enough of our young girls being abused and being preyed upon. So this march is basically saying enough is enough. Let us not lose another young child, a teenager this way.”

Photo: (Left)Founder and President of the organization ‘Silence No More’ Petra Mc Sheene-Morton and Janel Romney pose a photo during the march (Spokesman Snap)



She also highlighted the essence of the march, and provided a response to what she would say to onlookers about the size. “We’re marching in honor of Janelika. If you have a mother, if you have a sister, if you have a niece who is underage-just join the march in solidarity and put your voice out there for the voiceless.”

Addressing how society can make a difference going forward, Mc Sheene-Morton added: “We need to go back to being like a community could raise a child. Yes, we need to go back to that, because to me, in my opinion, I feel like the whole Federation failed Janelika because when her missing poster went out, nobody took it seriously. And see, when we did take it serious, it was really serious for real. So I think we need to go back to the community raising a child… learn how to listen to your child, learn how to respect your child, and learn how to honor her wishes… you have to go back to the old-time parenting.”

Her placard with Janelika’s image read: ‘March For Me!! Speak For Me!! Fight for Justice’.

As gathered, the organization Silence No More has been in operation since 2013 and is actively involved in awareness campaigns, especially during Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October. The group’s a vision is to educate the public on issues of domestic violence against women, men and children.

“We have a youth retreat for teenagers coming up. So we are very active,” McSheene-Morton commented.

Also present at the march was youth advocate, President of Dare to Be Different International and Leader of the Victory Centre Khyrstus Wallace, who gave his full support to the cause.

“I’m always a youth advocate, standing up for rights for children and youth. Janelika falls into that category… and I think what has happened to her, especially as a child, it was a big injustice,” he said.

His placard had the message: ‘15 Forever #JusticeForJanelika’.

Wallace continued: “and then To find out who allegedly committed the injustice against her-you know-it is hard-wrenching as a man… because we know that quote-unquote ‘Men don’t have a good name per se with regards to respecting girls and women’. So I’m here standing up for Janelika on the side of women because I came from a woman. I have women as a part of my family, girls as a part of my family, and I think any right-minded citizen should be supporting what the effort is here, and so when the message came to my phone, I had to support..”

He applauded Petra Mc Sheene-Morton and her team for organizing the march and added a strong call to society saying: “Let us respect ourselves, let us respect others, let us respect children.”

Interested persons can reach out via 669-1983 (WhatsApp included) or find the group on Facebook at SilenceNoMore.