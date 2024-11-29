Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill, 2024, Passed in the National Assembly

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, November 28, 2024 (SKNIS) – With the passage of the Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill, 2024, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has taken another critical step in securing the nation’s borders and further safeguarding its citizens.

This piece of legislation, passed during the Thursday, November 28 sitting of the National Assembly, will assist local authorities to collect, transmit, regulate, and protect data on passengers traveling to, from, and through St. Kitts and Nevis. The Bill also repeals the Advance Passenger Information Act of 2017, and replaces it with modern, internationally compliant provisions.

Additionally, the Bill establishes a legal framework for the operation of Passenger Information Units (PIUs), which will process and analyse travel data for enhanced border security.

The Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill, 2024, was developed as part of a regional effort led by the CARICOM Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (CARICOM IMPACS) to establish a harmonised legal framework across CARICOM Member States. This initiative reflects the shared recognition among regional leaders that collective action is essential for addressing modern security challenges such as transnational crime, terrorism, and human trafficking.

Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, moved the Bill through its various stages in the National Assembly. Dr. Drew noted that the passage of the Bill represents his government’s unwavering commitment in safeguarding citizen security as part of its broader all-of-society approach to reducing crime and violence.

“This Bill is a proactive measure that addresses crime and violence not just as criminal issues but as public health concerns that require preventative interventions,” said Prime Minister Drew.

“Recognising that crime and violence have broader societal impacts, the Bill incorporates measures that align with treating security as a public health issue. By enhancing the ability to detect and prevent threats early, it contributes to safer environments and reduces the societal costs associated with crime,” he added.

The Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill, 2024, supports the government’s vision for a safer and more resilient St. Kitts and Nevis, through its commitment to protecting its citizens, honouring its international obligations, and building a Sustainable Island State where security is the foundation of prosperity.