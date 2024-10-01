Got NEWS? Email Us
Activities for Month of Older Persons Begin on October 1

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 30, 2024 (SKNIS): The Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Ageing and Disabilities is leading St. Kitts and Nevis’ celebration of older persons by hosting a number of activities in October.

The start of the annual local celebration is founded on the precepts of the International Day of Older Persons observed on October 01, every year. The global theme of this year’s commemoration is Ageing with Dignity: The Importance of Strengthening Care and Support Systems for Older Persons Worldwide.’

Lyncia Dore, Coordinator of the Seniors Enrichment Programme said that October’s celebration encapsulates the idea behind the theme, which is to promote healthy living for seniors allowing them an opportunity to grow old with respect and dignity.

Activities begin on October 01, with a Church Service at the Lighthouse Baptist Church in Sandy Point at 10 a.m. Tuesday, October 15 is a Sports and Fun Day at the Frigate Bay Lawn. The fun-filled day will feature favourites such as lime and spoon, sack races, dominoes and more. Friday, October 25 is the popular Seniors’ March. The seniors are usually joined by persons from different generations including primary school students as they proudly march through the streets of Basseterre. A Paint and Sip experience with the members of the Seniors’ Day Programme and school students will run from October 28-30, when the respective groups meet in St. Peter’s, Newtown, St. Paul’s, Ottley’s/Lodge/Cayon, Tabernacle and Sandy Point.

The final activity takes place on November 02. The 2nd annual Seniors’ Prom will be hosted at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort. The magical night turns back the clock for many of the senior citizens as they dress elegantly and dine in an atmosphere of excitement with a night filled with fun and entertainment.

Also during October, a series of consultations will gather the opinions and suggestions of the seniors on crime and violence and ways to create a safer environment for their age group, and society as a whole. The information will be collected as part of the 90-Day Campaign on Violence and Crime.

Ms. Dore strongly encouraged persons from all walks of life in St. Kitts and Nevis to show love to older persons as the prosperity of the nation is founded on their sacrifices decades ago.

