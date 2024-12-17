“A New Era of Healthcare in St. Kitts and Nevis” – Prime Minister Drew On MRI Facility & CT Scan at JNF Hospital

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, December 12, 2024 (PMO) – Prime Minister and Minister of Health et al., the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, accompanied by officials from the Ministry of Health and the Public Works Department, made a special visit to the site of the MRI facility currently under construction at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital. This transformative project is set to revolutionize healthcare services in St. Kitts and Nevis, positioning the Federation as a regional leader in medical technology and patient care.

Speaking to the progress of the facility, Prime Minister Dr. Drew expressed great satisfaction, stating, “The MRI building is progressing very well. They are now at roof height, and I am confident that within a few months, it will be completed, and the MRI equipment will be installed at JNF Hospital.”

Prime Minister Drew further emphasized the project’s significance, noting, “This facility will be the first public MRI service available in St. Kitts and Nevis, enhancing the imaging services we provide to all our citizens.”

Currently, residents requiring MRI scans must often travel abroad, incurring additional costs, delays, and inconvenience. With the new MRI facility, citizens will have access to critical diagnostic imaging services without the need to leave the country, improving healthcare delivery and reducing the strain on the nation’s healthcare system. The MRI facility will not only cater to routine diagnostic needs but will also play a crucial role in the early detection and management of chronic conditions, ultimately improving health outcomes for the population.

In addition to the MRI facility, Dr. Drew highlighted another key development— the installation of a state-of-the-art CT (computed tomography) scanner, which is already on island and will be operational in the coming weeks. “The CT scan will be one of only four in the entire Caribbean region, and it is an advanced piece of technology that will significantly bolster our diagnostic capabilities,” said the Prime Minister. “By offering both MRI and CT scan services at JNF Hospital, we are taking a monumental step in improving the quality of healthcare available to all citizens.”

The Drew-led government’s commitment to enhancing the healthcare infrastructure extends beyond diagnostic imaging. The Prime Minister emphasized that the MRI and CT scan facilities are part of a broader agenda to modernize the entire healthcare system, aligning with the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA). This agenda aims to ensure that St. Kitts and Nevis remains at the forefront of health innovation, with a healthcare system that meets international standards while being accessible to all.

Prime Minister and Minister of Health, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew

“The people of St. Kitts and Nevis deserve the best healthcare services, and these investments are a clear indication of our commitment to providing high-quality, affordable healthcare,” Prime Minister Drew said. He added, “By ensuring that our citizens have access to modern medical facilities here at home, we are not only improving health outcomes but also enhancing the quality of life for all our people.”

In addition to these critical healthcare advancements, Dr. Drew noted that the government has been actively working to upgrade the physical infrastructure of healthcare facilities across the Federation. The government’s efforts are part of a larger push to expand healthcare access, improve medical training, and increase the availability of specialized services, such as radiology, across the islands.

Dr. Drew urged all citizens to continue supporting the ongoing improvements in the healthcare system. “These upgrades are for all of us. We ask for your continued patience and support as we work to transform healthcare delivery in St. Kitts and Nevis, making it a model for the Caribbean.”

The MRI and CT scan projects are expected to be completed within the first quarter of 2025. Once operational, these facilities will mark a new era in healthcare for St. Kitts and Nevis, providing residents with access to cutting-edge technology right at home.

