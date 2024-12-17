A New Deal: The St Kitts Ritz-Carlton Resort Hotel and Residences to Break Ground in 2025

Saint Kitts and Nevis, December 16, 2024 – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is delighted to announce the successful completion of management agreements between Solidus Corp, the project developer, and Marriott International, Inc. to build The St. Kitts Ritz-Carlton Resort Hotel and Residences. This milestone paves the way for the prestigious The Ritz-Carlton brand to come to the island, set to elevate the destination’s luxury hospitality offerings.

The Ritz-Carlton is renowned for providing distinctive luxury and legendary service around the world, and this monumental development signals a new chapter in St. Kitts’ evolution as a premier luxury destination in the Caribbean, reinforcing the Drew-led administration’s commitment to economic growth and tourism excellence.

Solidus Corp. has completed the purchase of the iconic 252-acre privately owned Friars Bay Estate, a critical milestone underscoring its commitment to St Kitts. In close association with Solidus Corp. and The Ritz-Carlton, the Drew-led government has demonstrated leadership in promoting St. Kitts and Nevis as a premier destination for investments.

“This venture represents a transformative moment for St. Kitts and Nevis,” said Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew. “Our administration has delivered on our promise to finalize an agreement with The St. Kitts Ritz-Carlton Resort Hotel and Residences, and this exclusive destination will not only elevate St. Kitts as a luxury destination but is also anticipated also create significant opportunities for our people.”

The new luxury resort has the potential to be a significant driver of economic growth, creating hundreds of jobs during its construction phase and approximately 250 permanent positions once operational. The project will actively engage local contractors, consultants, and businesses, showcasing a strong commitment to leveraging local talent and resources throughout its development.

Situated on the picturesque Southeast Peninsula, The St Kitts Ritz-Carlton Resort Hotel and Residences has advanced through concept and design development and will feature 125 guest suites, 10 branded villas, and 15 branded condominium residences. Guests will enjoy a luxury spa, multiple swimming pools, exceptional dining options, a The Ritz-Carlton Beach Club, the Ritz Kids Club and other amenities all designed within a ‘Kittitian Village’ concept. This innovative layout blends modern luxury with the island’s natural beauty, creating an unforgettable experience for travelers.

“The development of The St. Kitts Ritz-Carlton Resort Hotel and Residences represents a pivotal achievement in our journey to position St. Kitts as a premier luxury destination in the Caribbean,” stated Minister of Tourism, Hon. Marsha T. Henderson. “This project not only underscores the confidence that global brands like Ritz-Carlton and Solidus Corp. have in our island but also reinforces our commitment to fostering sustainable economic growth, empowering local talent, and showcasing the unmatched beauty and charm of St. Kitts. We are thrilled to see this vision come to life and the transformative impact it will have on our people and our tourism industry.”

Having begun preliminary geotechnical investigations, coastal engineering and property surveying, construction on the property is anticipated to begin by the third quarter 2025, and physical geotechnical investigative operations are set to commence this month, December 2024. The St Kitts Ritz-Carlton Resort Hotel is expected to open in the second Quarter 2028.

The natural beauty of Saint Kitts and Nevis attracts travellers from every corner of the world. Steeped in history, this destination, which is part of the Leeward Island chain of the Lesser Antilles, is treasured for its breathtaking mountainous terrain, rain forests, winding roads and expansive beaches.

“The highly anticipated opening of The Ritz-Carlton sets a new standard of luxury in St. Kitts and Nevis, offering an extraordinary escape that blends world-class service with the Caribbean’s breathtaking beauty,” said Pamela Vasquez, Director of Development for Marriott International in the Caribbean and Latin America. “This project marks a significant milestone in our commitment to bringing unparalleled luxury and service to St. Kitts, demonstrating our confidence in the island’s potential and our dedication to fostering growth and exceptional experiences for our guests.”

As this landmark project moves forward, the collaboration between Solidus Corp., Marriott International, Inc., and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is set to position the twin-island nation as one of the most sought-after luxury travel destinations in the Caribbean.