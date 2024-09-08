Got NEWS? Email Us
A Call for Global Peace: Integrating Taiwan into the UN System

A Call for Global Peace: Integrating Taiwan into the UN System

General NewsInternational Politics

By Admin
To secure peace in the Indo-Pacific, include Taiwan in the UN system
As we navigate an increasingly interconnected world, it’s more important than ever to ensure that all voices are heard, especially those of regions and countries that play vital roles in our global community. Taiwan is one such place, and its meaningful participation in the United Nations (UN) system is long overdue.

Taiwan is a key player in the global economy, particularly in technology and trade. It produces a significant portion of the world’s high-end semiconductors—those tiny, powerful chips that drive everything from smartphones to cutting-edge AI. Beyond its economic contributions, Taiwan is situated along crucial shipping routes, making it integral to international trade and commerce. Despite these contributions, Taiwan remains outside the UN, largely due to longstanding political pressures.

Including Taiwan in the UN isn’t about taking sides; it’s about recognizing the reality of its role in our world and the benefits of having Taiwan at the table. Taiwan’s expertise in technology, public health, and sustainable development is something that could greatly benefit global initiatives. For example, Taiwan’s handling of challenges like the COVID-19 pandemic has offered valuable lessons that could have been shared more broadly if Taiwan had a platform within the UN. Taiwan has also made significant contributions to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), further demonstrating its commitment to global progress.

The theme of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA)—”Leaving no one behind: acting together for the advancement of peace, sustainable development and human dignity for present and future generations”—highlights the necessity of inclusive global action. Incorporating Taiwan into the UN aligns with this theme, as it would reinforce the principle of leaving no one behind and ensure that every capable contributor has a role in advancing peace and development.

The benefits of including Taiwan extend beyond just practical contributions. It’s also about reinforcing the principles that the UN was founded upon—peace, cooperation, and respect for all people. Taiwan’s inclusion would send a message that the international community values every member’s contributions, regardless of political complexities.

It’s important to address a common misconception: that Taiwan’s participation in the UN somehow contradicts existing UN resolutions. In fact, the resolution often cited—UNGA Resolution 2758—focused on China’s representation in the UN but did not address Taiwan’s status. This means there is room to welcome Taiwan without contradicting past decisions. By opening the door to Taiwan, the UN would be embracing a more inclusive and representative approach.

Furthermore, bringing Taiwan into the UN system would enhance global stability. China’s aggressive actions and gray-zone tactics towards Taiwan pose challenges to peace in the Indo-Pacific region. By including Taiwan, the UN would help encourage a peaceful resolution to the cross-strait situation. It would also reaffirm the UN’s commitment to peace and security, showing that it will not be swayed by political pressure from any single nation.

As we look to the future, it’s clear that the challenges we face—whether they’re economic, environmental, or health—require cooperation and collaboration from all corners of the world. Taiwan has shown time and again that it is ready and willing to contribute to these global efforts. By including Taiwan in the UN, would be a step toward a more connected and cooperative international community, one where every voice can be heard, and every contribution can make a difference.

Michael Lin

Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to the Federation of St.Kitts and Nevis

