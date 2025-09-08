Got NEWS? Email Us
3rd Annual Regional Schools Investment Competition

General News

Published on

By Admin
The Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange (ECSE), its licensed member broker dealers and the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) are pleased to announce the hosting of the 

The competition takes place during the months of October and November 2025 and will be preceded by an Investment Education Webinar to introduce the students to investment basics, financial securities, and to share information about the Eastern Caribbean Securities Markets. 

The competition targets 3rd through 5th form students and 1st year tertiary level students from schools across the eight Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) member countries. The schools will compete to win the Regional Investment Champion award.  The competition provides the opportunity for students to experience securities market activity firsthand. Participants will have the opportunity to test their knowledge while gaining useful investment insights and skills.

A competition information page and link to the online registration is available on the ECSE website (www.ecseonline.com). The direct link to the information page where competition updates will also be posted is: https://www.ecseonline.com/regional-schools-investment-competition-rsic/

