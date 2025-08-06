2025 OECS Boxing Championship Successfully Concludes

By: Spokesman Newsroom August 6, 2025

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, the three-day 2025 OECS Boxing Championship successfully concluded, with Saint Lucia successfully retaining the Team Champion Title.

The highly anticipated sporting event was held from August 1-3, 2025, at the Rodney Bay Pavilion, Saint Lucia, by the Saint Lucia Boxing Association in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. The event was also supported by the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Saint Lucia, National Lotteries Authority, Saint Lucia, the Embassy of France to the OECS, and the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee.

Now in its second year, the competition brought together youth, junior, and elite athletes from across the Eastern Caribbean, showcasing exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship. Over the three days, the Pavilion was filled with the sounds of gloves hitting pads, cheers from supporters, and the palpable energy of athletes fighting for national pride.

The event opened on August 1 with a spirited Opening Ceremony that combined official protocol with a celebration of regional unity. Distinguished guests included senior government officials, diplomatic representatives, and sporting leaders, alongside the athletes who proudly represented their nations.

Delivering remarks, the President of the Saint Lucia Boxing Association, Mr. David “Shakes” Christoher, stated:

“I want to thank the Trinidadians, I want to thank the Antiguans, I want to thank the Guyanese, who made it here tonight for the second annual OECS Invitational Boxing Championship. Tonight is a very special night for us. Bringing boxing Uptown, is how we would say it in the local parlance. We are accustomed to being Downtown, but now we are Uptown, and we want to thank all of these special people over here on my left, who brought us Uptown and I want to thank you the patrons, who made it here.”

Delivering remarks on behalf of Dr. Didacus Jules, Director General of the OECS, Dr. Roxanne Brizan-St. Martin, Programme Director, Health, Social Inclusion and Social Protection, OECS Commission, stated:

“The OECS Commission takes great pride in collaborating with the Saint Lucia Boxing Association, which was the first organisation to respond to our call after the inaugural Council of Ministers of Youth and Sports convened in 2024. The resurgence of the OECS Sports Championships, as advocated by our Council of Ministers, underscores our unwavering commitment to nurturing a more robust and united Eastern Caribbean.”

Extending remarks on behalf of His Excellency Francis Étienne, Ambassador of the French Republic to the OECS, Embassy of France, The Deputy Head of Mission, Mr. Dominico Ditaranto, noted:

“The French Embassy is happy to be part of this event. The reason why the French Embassy decided to sponsor the Saint Lucia Boxing Association with a grant of $15000.00 is because the objectives of the association meet the priorities that France established for its international cooperation. First of all: regional integration through sport. Regional integration through sport is one of the key pillars of our strategy of cooperation and cultural action and the theme of the tournament, stronger together resonates perfectly with the universal human values of sport.”

Addressing attendees and officially declaring the 2025 OECS Boxing Championships open, Honourable Kenson Casimir, Minister for Youth Development and Sports, Saint Lucia, remarked:

“Let me first and foremost congratulate the Saint Lucia Boxing Association, particularly, Mr. David ‘Shakes’ Christopher and his team, for putting on this event for another consecutive year. Let’s put our hands together for the Saint Lucia Boxing Association. I also want to commend the efforts of the other affiliates, including the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee who continue to support sports development in Saint Lucia financially, and of course, we see boxing as one of the fastest developing sports in Saint Lucia, and so their service to boxing is not unnoticed.”

The OECS Boxing Championships once again proved that the sport is alive and thriving in the region, inspiring a new generation of fighters to step into the ring with confidence and pride.

Final results are as follows:

Saint Lucia: 24 points (4 golds, 5 silvers, 2 bronzes)

Trinidad and Tobago (T&T): 16 points (4 golds, 2 silvers)

Guyana: 15 points (5 golds)

Antigua: 9 points (2 golds, 1 silver, 1 bronze)

Martinique: 8 points (2 golds, 1 silver)

Special Recognition Awards:

Best Junior Boxer: Nacham Alex (Saint Lucia)

Best Female Boxer: Akeelah Vancooten (Guyana)

Best Youth Boxer: Terron Wintz (Guyana)

Best Elite Boxer: John Didier (Saint Lucia)