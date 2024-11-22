Got NEWS? Email Us
2025 BUDGET TO PAVE THE WAY FOR REAL ECONOMIC DIVERSIFICATION IN ST. KITTS AND NEVIS, DECLARES PRIME MINISTER DR. DREW

General News

Published on

By Admin
Prime Minister, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew
BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, November 20, 2024 (SKNIS) – The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is gearing up to present a transformative Budget for the 2025 financial year that will lead to true diversification and resilience of the Federation’s economy.

That’s according to Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew, who indicated that the government received meaningful insights and recommendations from key stakeholders in the shaping of this year’s Budget.

The October 30 National Budget Forum provided a unique platform for public, private sector, and civil society representatives to share their views, insights and suggestions for consideration in shaping the 2025 National Budget.

“They provided some excellent ideas … and I welcome that. We heard from the Governor of the Central Bank, we heard from the Chamber of Industry and Commerce and that has helped tremendously in putting the 2025 Budget together,” the prime minister said during the November 20, 2024, edition of the Roundtable.

Using the 2025 Budget as a catalyst, Prime Minister Dr. Drew said it is the government’s intention to build an economy that leverages traditional strengths and new ideas, while at the same time reducing the country’s heavy dependence on any single sector, such as what existed under the previous administration.

“The CBI programme is used to pay for infrastructure, water and electricity, social programmes such as STEP, gas, electricity, water … The very day to day running of the country, the CBI programme is paying for that,” Prime Minister Drew emphasized, while noting that this is the reason why his administration conceptualised the Sustainable Economic Expansion and Diversification (SEED) initiative.

“This shift represents more than just policy,” Dr. Drew said. “It is a declaration of our commitment to long-term stability and resilience by channeling investments in areas like renewable energy, agriculture, and tourism. We are laying a foundation for an economy that benefits every citizen, not just today, but for generations to come.”

Prime Minister Dr. Drew is expected to present the 2025 Budget in December during a meeting of the National Assembly of St. Kitts and Nevis.

General News

Salary Increase: A Commitment to Long-Term Stability and Empowerment

Salary Increase: A Commitment to Long-Term Stability and Empowerment
General News

Major Projects Signed, Sealed, and Ready for Delivery, Says PM Drew

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew provided an optimistic outlook for the nation’s economic future during a recent appearance on WINN FM’s ‘Inside the News’ program. Highlighting the government’s ambitious development agenda, the Prime Minister shared updates on transformative projects that are set to drive economic growth, create jobs, and improve the quality of life for citizens. These projects, slated for delivery in 2025, include the construction of a Climate Smart Hospital, an expansion of the housing program, advancements in agriculture, and renewable energy initiatives.
General News

Dedicated Men’s Clinic and Full-Time Urologist Now Available

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, during a recent radio interview, used the opportunity to encourage more men to visit the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital, and their closest clinics for specialized checkups with the country's fulltime urologist.
General News

Attorney General Calls for Embracing AI in Justice System at ECSC Lecture: SKN Leading Charge In Western Hemisphere

While delivering the keynote address at the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court (ECSC) Public Education Lecture Series on November 12, Senator the Honorable Garth Wilkin, Attorney General and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, charted a bold vision for the future of the legal profession, emphasizing the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

